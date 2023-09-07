College Teams Compete in the Inaugural Orange County Sustainability Decathlon (OCSD) and Festival

At OCSD23, we believe that education is the key to addressing climate change and sustainability solutions for the future. Tweet this

In response to the California Legislature adopting the goal of being 100% reliant on renewable energy by 2045, the Orange County Sustainability Decathlon is challenging university teams from across the country to design and build model homes that address climate change and California's housing needs. OCSD teams will showcase their innovative, market-ready model homes in a sustainable village that will be open to the public. Additionally, STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) Student Showcase participants will display their exhibits.

Mike Moodian, co-founder of Orange County Sustainability Decathlon shares, "We see the OCSD becoming the World's Fair of sustainability. The decathlon will challenge multidisciplinary teams of college students to design and build replicable housing units to accelerate sustainable development throughout the state and country."

OCSD organizers have made special invitations to K-12 students to learn about their local environment and enjoy free educational activities like the Wyland Mobile Science Lab, a falcon expert stage presentation (weekends only), the Child Creativity Lab (which will provide home-building kits from reusable materials), and more.

Admission is free and the public can register for the app (which is encouraged) at www.ocsd23.com. Food and beverages are available for purchase in the village and beer gardens. The fairgrounds parking fee is $12 per car, but attendees should get in the spirit of OCSD by using public transportation.

The event is made possible due to a significant grant that State Senator Dave Min championed and secured from the State of California. Sponsors and supporters include Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley, the City of Irvine, the City of Costa Mesa, the Orange County Business Council, the Orange County Department of Education, the Orange County Transportation Authority, the City of Anaheim, the City of Buena Park, and others.

ORANGE COUNTY SUSTAINABILITY DECATHLON 2023 (OCSD23) INFORMATION

DATE: October 5-15, 2023

TIME: Thursday & Friday: 3:00pm – 9:00pm PT, Saturday & Sunday: 10:00am – 4:00pm PT*

*Note: The village will remain open to enjoy until 9:00pm. Home tours conclude at 4:00 p.m. on weekends.

OFFICIAL WEBSITE:

https://ocsd23.com/

PRICE: Free. Register for the app (which is encouraged) at https://ocsd23.com/

WHERE: OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626, Pedestrian Entrance: The Main Mall, Vehicle Entrance: Gate 1, Building: OC Promenade & Lot I

