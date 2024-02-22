CollegeInvest's First Step Program Continues Strong Savings Momentum for More Than 12,000 Colorado Families

"This incentive is working exactly as intended, and the momentum has been building. There are no costs involved to claim the award, and the application process only takes a few minutes." Angela Baier, chief executive officer, CollegeInvest Post this

First Step was created as a catalyst to encourage Colorado families to start saving for their children's postsecondary education. The program is the result of bipartisan legislation sponsored by Senator Stephen Fenberg and Representative Leslie Herod that was overwhelmingly passed by Colorado lawmakers and signed by Governor Jared Polis in 2019. It provides a one-time $100 contribution to a CollegeInvest account for all children born or adopted in the State of Colorado since January 1, 2020. The program is funded and administered by CollegeInvest without using any taxpayer dollars or administrative fees. Parents have until the child's fifth birthday to claim their award.

Parents or legal guardians of newborns or newly adopted children can find more information about First Step and its incentive program online by visiting collegeinvest.org/first-step

Based on the principle that saving for post-secondary education is a vastly more effective strategy than borrowing, CollegeInvest is Colorado's trusted resource in breaking down the financial barriers to attaining higher education, whether through an apprenticeship, trade or vocational schools, community college, or a four-year university. For more information, please visit us at collegeinvest.org.

About CollegeInvest

CollegeInvest is Colorado's foremost resource designed specifically to help break down the financial barriers to attaining a higher education or vocational training. By providing expert information, easy-to-use planning tools, and an exceptionally diverse menu of tax-advantaged college savings plans, CollegeInvest works to help Coloradans maximize their potential to save for college. CollegeInvest currently represents $11.5 billion in savings and 405,000 accounts, the majority of which are held by Colorado residents. Money saved in a CollegeInvest 529 savings plan can be used at any public or private college, university, community college, or vocational school, and now apprenticeships, anywhere in the country. For more information, collegeinvest.org, call 1-800-448-2424, or contact your financial advisor.

Important Considerations

To learn about CollegeInvest's 529 programs, its objectives, risks, charges, expenses, limitations, restrictions and qualifications regarding the Plans' benefits and potential tax advantages, please read and consider carefully the Program Disclosure Statements (PDS) available at collegeinvest.org before investing. Also, check with your or your beneficiary's home state to learn if it offers tax or other benefits for investing in its own plan. Administered and issued by CollegeInvest. CollegeInvest and the CollegeInvest logo are registered trademarks of CollegeInvest. Copyright ©2024 CollegeInvest.

Investment returns are not guaranteed and you could lose money, including principal.

Media Contact

Susan Hagar, CollegeInvest, 720 935 1777, [email protected]

Mike Blake, CollegeInvest, 303 376 8809, [email protected], https://www.collegeinvest.org/

