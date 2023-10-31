Collegiate Behavioral Health Associates Poised As The Solution For The NCAA's 2024 Mental Health Care Legislations

Collegiate Behavioral Health Associates, an organization providing full-service mental health care to college athletes, sheds light on the new mental health legislations proposed by the Chief Medical Officer of the NCAA and their program being the solution for many institutions.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In recent years, the data surrounding mental health concerns on college campuses has risen to alarming levels. A 2022 follow-up study revealed that 30% of college athletes still struggle with persistently high levels of mental health concerns. This troubling statistic is reinforced by the personal anecdotes shared by athletes during The Loud Silence special and the highest recorded suicide rate in 2022, underscoring the ongoing and concerning surge in mental health issues across the landscape.

The recent data underscores the insufficiency of existing mental health resources across the country and emphasizes the necessity for improved guidelines that place mental health at the forefront. This was further highlighted when Dr. Jeffrey A. Fishbein, the Chief Psychology Officer of Collegiate Behavioral Health Associates, attended a webinar titled 'Game, Set, Mindset: Navigating Mental Health In Tennis,' hosted by USTASoCal. During this event, Dr. Brian Hainline, the Chief Medical Officer of the NCAA, shared his insights on mental health in collegiate athletics, including proposed legislation to commence in January 2024.

In the webinar, Dr. Hainline outlined four key goals that "every institution must follow as it's legislated":

Creating an environment that supports mental health-seeking and wellness.

Implementing mental health screenings for all athletes.

Identifying and rehearsing both routine and emergency mental health care plans.

Identifying who the institution's licensed providers are.

With these key objectives in mind, NCAA member institutions must carefully evaluate the readiness of their existing mental health care systems to align with the forthcoming 2024 mandate. Collegiate Behavioral Health Associates has been diligent in verifying that its comprehensive mental health care program encompasses vital components of these mandates. These include mental health screenings for all athletes and facilitated connections to licensed therapists providing a supportive mental health environment. Furthermore, CBHA has established robust emergency mental health protocols to address situations where an athlete may pose a risk to themselves or others.

While certain institutions and mental health companies might offer specific aspects such as nurturing mental health environments via app-based resources or providing optional mental health screenings, none comprehensively address all four of the specified objectives. This positions CBHA as the sole known comprehensive mental health company primed to encompass all four key goals of the mandate.

"Our organization has been proactively preparing to address all facets of the forthcoming document, as outlined by Dr. Hainline," Steve Wigginton, Chief Executive Officer of CBHA acknowledged. "We have a responsibility to reach out to universities and ensure they are well-prepared ahead of time, avoiding rushed, suboptimal solutions. Undoubtedly, we are not only equipped to meet these stricter mandates but also offer universities an accessible, no-cost solution."

CBHA stands ready to lead the charge in fostering mental well-being and compliance with the new NCAA mandate for all collegiate institutions across the country.

Media Contact

Victor Torres, Collegiate Behavioral Health Associates, 1 8884891431 2009, [email protected], www.cbhamedical.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Collegiate Behavioral Health Associates