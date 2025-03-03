Collegio alla Querce, Auberge Resorts Collection Debuts in Florence

After an inspired renaissance of its own, Collegio alla Querce, once a cherished educational institution, marks the first Italian property for Auberge Resorts Collection.

BETHESDA, Md., March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Auberge Resorts Collection, the award-winning portfolio of one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts, and residences, is thrilled to announce the opening of Collegio alla Querce, Auberge Resorts Collection. Named for the historic oaks that shade its original tiered gardens, this storied 16th-century property rests on a hillside in Florence, offering unrivaled views of the city's UNESCO-celebrated Centro Storico. Tucked down a cypress-lined drive, the hotel blends the charm of a timeless urban retreat with the tranquility of a Tuscan country estate, offering locals and visitors alike a new vantage point – literally and figuratively – for appreciating the region's cultural heritage. Facing south, guests can admire sweeping views of the Renaissance city's architectural wonders and magical sunsets, and to the north and east, guests glimpse breathtaking vistas of Tuscany's rolling hills.

"We are delighted to expand our brand presence in Europe with the debut of Collegio alla Querce, our first property in Italy," said Christian Clerc, President and CEO, Auberge Resorts Collection. "Florence is one of Europe's most historic and treasured cities, and Collegio alla Querce, with its rich history and character, is the perfect addition to our one-of-a-kind portfolio. Collegio alla Querce has long been a Florence icon and an integral part of the fabric of this globally beloved city. We look forward to welcoming the local community and guests to this extraordinary property, where they can experience the best of Tuscan culture, gastronomy, and Auberge's singular hospitality."

Gazing over the Duomo, Collegio alla Querce was a center of learning for more than 100 years. From 1868 onward, Italy's brightest scholars flowed through its marble-lined hallways on their way to the library, theatre, chapel, and into the beautiful grounds. Realizing the vision of Analjit Singh, owner and founder of Leeu Collection, the property's transformation into a contemporary 83-room hotel while preserving its original character has been overseen by the award-winning Esteva i Esteva, a Spanish, father-son architectural firm. Florentine interior designers, ArchFlorence, have brought to life the hotel's exquisite guest rooms and suites, as well as four dining and drinking venues including the extraordinary Bar Bertelli in the former principal's office.

"Through Collegio alla Querce we aim to honour the eternal legacy of Florence and Tuscany with an establishment immersed in the ethos and excellence of Leeu Collection's luxury hospitality establishments, cherishing the glorious past and complementing the magnificent experiences visitors to the city are privy to," said Analjit Singh, owner of Collegio alla Querce and founder of Leeu Collection. "Together with our partners at Auberge Resorts, Leeu Collection looks forward to contributing to the rich cultural, hospitality, and culinary offerings that have made Florence one of the world's most desirable destinations. It is an honor to be part of a city whose spirit and history of the Renaissance continue to inspire."

"We are honored to reintroduce Collegio alla Querce to Florence as a property that encapsulates the essence of the Renaissance city through its dynamic design, curated experiences, and unparalleled service," said Lorenzo Maraviglia, General Manager of Collegio alla Querce, Auberge Resorts Collection. "With its own distinctive legacy, Collegio alla Querce is a remarkable addition to the city, and we look forward to welcoming travelers for transformative and unforgettable experiences."

When guests arrive at Collegio alla Querce, Auberge Resorts Collection, or return after exploring the marvels of Florence – including the Piazza del Duomo, the Uffizi Gallery, and the Ponte Vecchio – they are welcomed into a nature-ensconced sanctuary as serene as it is social. Expansive lawns cascade through four levels of historic terraced gardens, masterfully restored to their full Medici-esque glory and designed by landscape designer Franchesca Watson, revealing the inviting swimming pool and its oak-fringed bar and restaurant. Indoors, the harmonious symmetry and splendid beauty of the gardens are framed by the soaring windows and reflected in the design of the 49 Guest Rooms, 28 Suites, and 6 Grand Suites, including the show stopping, 2,292-square-foot (213-square-meter) Residenza la Quercia. Combining highly informed art with modern Italian design, the hotel's spacious accommodations fuse Auberge's signature, one-of-a-kind, and locally inspired style with the buildings' original features – from restored hand-painted frescoes to coffered wood ceilings. Rich colors, locally sourced materials, and contemporary furnishings complement antiques and original artworks, while sweeping views and personal wine cellars curated in partnership with Gaja, contribute to a true sense of la bella vita. The individually named Grand Suites offer gracious living and dining areas, stone bathrooms with large picture windows, and private terraces offering the finest city and Duomo views. Incorporated into the seven-bedroom Palazzo Moderno which can be booked on its own for complete privacy, the signature Residenza la Quercia includes two living rooms, two bathrooms, a butler's kitchen, and a magnificent rooftop terrace and private hot tub.

A Fresh Perspective on Time Honored Culinary Traditions

In a city of gourmands and a region globally renowned for its wine, Collegio alla Querce, Auberge Resorts Collection is a captivating new epicurean destination. Celebrating Tuscan ingredients from both land and sea, imaginative cuisine providing a fresh perspective on time-honored traditions can be enjoyed across four dining and drinking venues, in-room, and through inspired culinary experiences, including mixology classes featuring Tuscan olive oil, amaro making, coffee tastings, chef-led pasta cooking demos, and farmer's market-to-table cooking experiences.

Spilling from the elegant serra onto a veranda and into the Baroque garden below, destination restaurant La Gamella presents seasonal Italian classics for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The Cicchetti open kitchen, designed and handmade in Florence by Offinice Gullo, serves as the chef's table in the heart of the signature restaurant and it is a convivial space where guests can graze, engage with the chefs' artistry, and learn through cooking masterclasses. La Gamella's light filled amaro bar is perfect for daytime cocktails or an evening aperitivo. The atrium-inspired Conservatorio is a sun-filled space perfect for any time of day, offering a relaxed yet refined setting to enjoy light seasonal fare, handcrafted pastries, and expertly curated wines. Designed for all-day alfresco lingering, poolside restaurant and bar, Café Focolare, serves pizzas, petit pastas, crudos, and Florence's famed panini beneath a vine-covered trellis.

The nightly star of the show is Bar Bertelli, once the collegio's headmaster's office. Offered alongside cigars in the bar's cigar lounge, cocktails break the rules to delight the senses, accompanied by bar snacks inspired by the distant lands explored in the school's old history texts. Adding to the cabinet-of-curiosities atmosphere of this remarkable venue, portraits of the former "Principi degli Studi", the college's top students, line the bar's ceilings.

A Private Retreat for Tuscan Well-Being

Aelia, the hotel's serene Auberge Spa, is a haven for Tuscan wellbeing and rejuvenation. Through an exclusive partnership with Furtuna Skin, Aelia offers a unique wellness experience rooted in nature and luxurious, high-performing products made from sustainably sourced ingredients. Founded by Agatha Relota Luczo, Furtuna Skin uses olives and botanicals grown on its 800+ acre organic La Furtuna Farm in Sicily. With advanced Soundbath Extraction technology, the brand creates wildly potent formulas for powerful, concentrated results, and Aelia is the first-ever spa to use Furtuna Skin's products in its treatments. Honoring the vineyards, olive groves, and abundance of fragrant herbs that thrive in Tuscany's fertile soil, the spa blends high touch therapies and longevity practices, tailoring treatments to each guest's needs for guaranteed results. Aelia's four treatment suites – two with private steam showers and a private pool discreetly set within the greenery – are each a luxurious world away from the everyday designed to optimize personal wellbeing. Guests can indulge in the spa's range of signature offerings including the Olive Oil and Tuscan Lemon, a regenerative full-body experience with warm olive oil, Tuscan lemon, and herbal exfoliation. From therapeutic treatments inspired by Tuscan traditions to post treatment olive oil tastings with a custom ingestible olive oil elixir, LXR12, bottled exclusively by Furtuna Skin for Auberge, every aspect of Aelia is dedicated to relaxation in the pursuit of living well.

Extraordinary Experiences in Florence and Beyond

For centuries, Florence has captured the imaginations of artists, chefs, and travelers from around the world, and its riches have only become more alluring with time. Deeply rooted in the fabric of this vibrant community, Collegio alla Querce, Auberge Resorts Collection offers personal experiences designed to unveil the city's best-kept secrets and connect family and friends.

Epicures can hone their culinary skills by partaking in chef-led cooking classes at Cicchetti, relishing unique cocktail mixology experiences that feature local ingredients like olive oil, or venturing into Chianti to witness the time-honored craft of butchery in a communal dining experience with the legendary Dario Cecchini. Guests can also unwind in their rooms with an olive- and botanical-infused bath inspired by Roman bathhouses or immerse themselves in an 'Opera Sound Bath' experience – a heavenly candlelit meditation led by an opera singer. In the evenings, the hotel will come alive, hosting exceptional musical talent from the Scuola di Musica di Fiesole and the Fondazione Mascarade Opera for shows, concerts, and supper club-style performances at Il Teatro. Those looking for more can go behind the scenes of Florence's finest fashion ateliers, such as Palazzo Pucci, to admire a curation of archival pieces, or discover the art of alchemy with an immersive perfume experience at Daniele Cavalli's Casa Profumoir, where guests can participate in ancient fumigation rituals and craft their own bespoke fragrance. To navigate the city like a local, guests can enjoy a personalized one-to-one lesson in Italian culture over espresso or private tours of the Accademia Gallery and the Duomo after hours.

Celebrations to Honor Past and Present

With its picture postcard views of Florence, historic buildings, and garden redolent of the Tuscan countryside, Collegio alla Querce, Auberge Resorts Collection is the perfect setting for special events. Unique venues offer elegant spaces for every occasion indoors and out, whether a lavish wedding celebration on Terrazza dell'Arco, the outdoor event lawn, or an intimate gathering in the 14-seat Refettorio Private Dining Room, featuring a handpicked selection of dinnerware and tabletop pieces in partnership with Italian lifestyle brand Cabana. Personally selected by Cabana to align seamlessly with the Refettorio interiors, the space will also feature Cabana-curated menus, place cards and pieces from their newest tableware collection, setting a table perfect for any special occasion. Celebrate beneath the soaring ceilings of La Cappella, the restored chapel, or dine and dance the night away in Il Teatro, the original theatre with its opulent stage and wraparound balcony. In the gardens, elaborate grazing tables impress for social events, while at meetings in Sala Noce, a barista ensures the perfect Italian coffee. The Conservatorio's adjacent library rooms host an art salon series and are also ideal for semi-private gatherings.

This opening marks the continued, thoughtful and strategic expansion in urban and European markets for Auberge Resorts Collection. Collegio alla Querce, Auberge Resorts Collection will be followed by the exciting opening of Cambridge House, Auberge Resorts Collection in Mayfair, London, in late 2025. These new properties join three existing Auberge properties in Europe, The Woodward, Auberge Resorts Collection in Geneva, Domaine des Etangs, Auberge Resorts Collection in France and Grace Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection in Santorini, Greece. Auberge will soon open several additional urban locations including The Shore Club, Auberge Resorts Collection in Miami Beach, FL, The Knox, Auberge Resorts Collection in Dallas, TX and The Birdsall, Auberge Resorts Collection in Houston, TX.

