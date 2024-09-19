Collegio alla Querce, Auberge Resorts Collection, the hilltop Italian retreat overlooking Florence's historic heart, is now accepting reservations

After an inspired renaissance of its own, Auberge Resorts Collection's new resort – once a cherished educational institution – will welcome guests from March 2025

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Auberge Resorts Collection, the award-winning portfolio of one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts, and residences, is pleased to announce that Collegio alla Querce, Auberge Resorts Collection, will be accepting reservations beginning March 2nd, 2025. Named for the historic oaks that shade its original, tiered gardens, this storied, 16th-century property rests on a hillside above Florence's UNESCO-celebrated Centro Storico – its historic town centre – providing unrivalled views of the architectural wonders and magical sunsets of this famed Renaissance city. Tucked down a cypress-lined street, the hotel is uniquely placed as both a timeless urban retreat and Tuscan country estate, offering locals and visitors alike a new vantage point – literally and figuratively – for appreciating the region's cultural heritage.

Gazing over the Duomo in its sea of terracotta rooftops, Collegio alla Querce was a center of learning for more than 100 years. From 1774 onward, Europe's brightest scholars flowed through its marble-lined hallways on their way to the library, theatre, and chapel, and into the beautiful grounds. Realizing the vision of Analjit Singh, owner and founder of Leeu Collection, the property's transformation into a contemporary 83-room hotel while preserving its original character has been overseen by the award-winning Esteva i Esteva, a Spanish, father-son architectural firm. Local Florentine interior designers, ArchFlorence, have brought to life the hotel's exquisite guest rooms and suites, five dining venues including the extraordinary Bar Bertelli in the former principal's office, and a serene Auberge Spa.

"We are thrilled to expand our European footprint by welcoming Florence and Collegio alla Querce into the Auberge family," said Christian Clerc, President and CEO, Auberge Resorts Collection. "Collegio alla Querce has long been a Florence icon and an integral part of the fabric of this globally-beloved city. We are immensely excited to transform this jewel into Europe's finest urban resort, where locals and guests can enjoy a highly curated lifestyle experience defined by cultural and artistic enrichment, outstanding gastronomy, and unforgettable moments."

When guests arrive at Collegio alla Querce, Auberge Resorts Collection, or return after exploring the marvels of Florence – the Piazza del Duomo, the Uffizi Gallery, the Ponte Vecchio all a short drive away – they are welcomed into a nature-ensconced sanctuary as serene in parts as it is social in others. Expansive lawns cascade through four levels of historic terraced gardens – masterfully restored by landscape designer Franchesca Watson to their full Medici-esque glory – to the inviting swimming pool and its oak-fringed bar and restaurant. Heading indoors, the harmonious symmetry and splendid beauty of the gardens is framed by the soaring windows and reflected in the design of the 66 Guest and Estate Rooms, 16 Suites and the showstopping, 2,300-square-foot (230-square-meter) Quercia Suite.

Combining high Renaissance art with modern Italian design, the hotel's spacious accommodations fuse Auberge's one-of-a-kind design with the buildings' original features – from hand-painted frescoes to coffered wood ceilings. Rich colors, locally sourced materials, and contemporary furnishings complement antiques and original artworks, while endless views and personal wine cellars all contribute to a true sense of la bella vita. The individually-named Suites offer gracious living and dining areas, stone bathrooms with large picture windows, and private balconies or terraces with the finest city or countryside views. Incorporated into the seven-bedroom, privately-accessed Palazzo Moderno or booked on its own, the signature Quercia Suite encompasses two living rooms, two bathrooms, a butler's kitchen, and a magnificent rooftop terrace and private plunge pool.

In a city of gourmands and a region globally renowned for its wine, Collegio alla Querce, Auberge Resorts Collection is set to become a captivating new epicurean institution. Celebrating Tuscan ingredients from land and sea, imaginative cuisine providing a fresh perspective on time-honored traditions can be enjoyed across five dining venues, in-room, and through inspired culinary experiences.

Spilling from the elegant orangerie onto a veranda and into the Baroque garden below, destination restaurant La Gamella presents seasonal Italian classics for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The Chef's Table at its heart is a convivial space to graze, engage with the chefs' artistry, and learn through cooking masterclasses. It's also perfect for an evening aperitivo. The atrium-inspired Conservatorio offers all-day dining, transitioning from a sun-filled space for morning coffee and cafe-style lunches to an intimate evening space for small plates and light, bright dinners. Designed for all-day alfresco lingering, poolside restaurant and bar, Café Focolare, serves pizzas, petit pastas, crudos, burgers, and Florence's famed panini beneath a vine-covered trellis.

The nightly star of the show is Bar Bertelli, once the headmaster's office: Offered alongside hand-rolled Italian cigars, cocktails break the rules to delight the senses, accompanied by bar bites inspired by the distant lands explored in the school's old history texts. Informing the cabinet-of-curiosities vibe of this remarkable venue, exotic memorabilia from the school's original natural history archives and science laboratories - including an early seismograph and collection of geological treasures - feature in the decor and four prominent glass cases at the entrance.

A haven for self-care and rejuvenation, Aelia is the hotel's serene Auberge Spa. Honoring the vineyards, olive groves, and abundance of fragrant herbs that thrive in Tuscany's fertile soil, the spa blends slow wellbeing practices with modern science, tailoring treatments to each guest's needs for guaranteed results. Aelia's four treatment suites – two with a private pool discreetly set within the greenery and one with a private steam room – are consummately private, each a luxurious world away from the everyday designed to optimize personal wellbeing. From therapeutic treatments inspired by Tuscan traditions to nourishing infusions sourced from organic gardens, every aspect of Aelia is dedicated to relaxation in the pursuit of enlightened longevity.

For centuries, Florence has seduced the imaginations of artists, chefs, and travelers the world over, and its riches have only become more alluring with time. Deeply rooted in the fabric of this vibrant community, Collegio alla Querce, Auberge Resorts Collection offers personal experiences designed to unveil the city's best-kept secrets and connect family and friends. Epicures can hone their culinary skills with chef-led cooking classes, hunt for truffles year-round, and visit the vineyards of Chianti to indulge in private wine tasting. The hotel will host local wine-makers and world-renowned chefs for immersive dining experiences, exceptional musical talent for supper club-style performances at Il Teatro, and Italy's most interesting writers, designers, and artists for revelatory workshops in the Conservatorio. Those looking for more can go behind the scenes in Florence's finest fashion ateliers, discover the art of alchemy in a hidden perfume laboratory, and join artisans as they restore Florence's Renaissance masterpieces.

With its picture postcard views of Florence, its historic buildings, and its garden redolent of the Tuscan countryside, Collegio alla Querce, Auberge Resorts Collection is the perfect setting for a special event. Unique venues offer elegant spaces for every occasion indoors and out, whether a lavish wedding celebration on Terrazza dell'Arco, the outdoor event lawn, or an intimate gathering in the 14-seat Refettorio Private Dining Room to mark a personal milestone. Celebrate beneath the soaring ceilings of La Cappella, the restored chapel, or dine and dance the night away in Il Teatro, the original theatre with its opulent stage and wraparound balcony. In the gardens, elaborate grazing tables impress for social events, while at meetings in Sala Noce and Sala Alloro, a barista ensures the perfect Italian coffee. The Conservatorio's adjacent library rooms host an art salon series and are also ideal for semi-private gatherings.

This announcement comes at an exciting time of thoughtful and strategic expansion in urban and European markets for Auberge Resorts Collection. The launch of Collegio alla Querce, Auberge Resorts Collection will be followed by the exciting opening of Cambridge House, Auberge Resorts Collection in Mayfair, London, in late 2025. These new properties join two existing Auberge properties in Europe, Domaine des Etangs, Auberge Resorts Collection in France and Grace Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection in Santorini, Greece. Auberge will soon open several additional urban locations including The Shore Club, Auberge Resorts Collection in Miami Beach, FL, The Knox, Auberge Resorts Collection in Dallas, TX and The Hearst Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection in San Francisco, CA.

To make a reservation, or for additional information, please visit https://aubergeresorts.com/collegioallaquerce/.

About Collegio alla Querce, Auberge Resorts Collection

Opening March 2025, Collegio alla Querce, Auberge Resorts Collection is a hilltop Italian retreat – once a cherished educational institution – overlooking Florence's historic town center. Less than three miles from this UNESCO World Heritage Site and offering the city's finest views of the iconic Duomo, the hotel's gracious, 16th-century buildings are set in breathtaking terraced gardens. Perfectly placed to offer the best of two worlds – the city and the Tuscan countryside – the hotel offers 66 spacious Guest Rooms and 17 exceptional Suites. Multiple dining venues and event spaces include La Gamella, a fine-dining Italian restaurant with The Chef's Table at its heart, mischievous Bar Bertelli, housed in the former principal's office, poolside Café Focolare, and the original chapel, La Cappella and theatre, Il Teatro. Aelia Spa is a nature-ensconced haven dedicated to personal wellbeing, while a host of connection-driven experiences reveal Florence's multifaceted Renaissance spirit.

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences, and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 28 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations. Auberge Resorts Collection is part of The Friedkin Group.

For more information: aubergeresorts.com

About The Friedkin Group

The Friedkin Group is a privately held consortium of automotive, hospitality, entertainment, sports, and adventure companies. These organizations include: Gulf States Toyota, GSFSGroup, US AutoLogistics, Ascent Automotive Group, Westside and Northside Lexus, Accelerated Solutions Group, The Friedkin Group International, Copilot Capital, Auberge Resorts Collection, Imperative Entertainment, 30WEST, NEON, AS Roma, AS Cannes, Diamond Creek Golf Club, Congaree, and Legendary Expeditions. The Friedkin Group is led by Chairman and CEO, Dan Friedkin. For more information, visit www.friedkin.com.

About Leeu Collection

Founded by Analjit Singh, Leeu Collection draws its name from the Afrikaans word for lion, the meaning of the Sanskrit word 'singh'. Leeu Collection comprises three five-star boutique properties in South Africa (Leeu Estates, a 23-room country house retreat and boutique winery in the Franschhoek valley; Leeu House, a 12-room hotel in the heart of Franschhoek village; and Le Quartier Français, a romantic 32-room hotel with two independent villas also located in the village) and Linthwaite House, an historic 36-bedroom property in the UK's Lake District. Leeu Collection works closely with leaders in the food, drink, art, and spa industries to ensure a first-class experience at all its properties. Visit www.leeucollection.com for more information.

