Collette Health Enhances Leadership to Drive Continued Growth

"I'm honored to take on the CEO role at Collette Health during this exciting period of growth. Our innovative virtual care solutions are transforming patient safety and clinical effectiveness across the nation, and I'm thrilled to lead our talented team as we continue to amplify our impact."

Miller's promotion comes as Collette Health experiences rapid adoption of its virtual patient observation systems and the recent launch of new features like the Position Monitoring feature, which addresses critical challenges in preventing hospital-acquired pressure injuries (HAPIs).

Prior to Collette Health, Miller spent 20 years in leadership roles with responsibility for revenue growth in both the acute and post-acute SaaS sectors. Miller's previous experience includes Chief Revenue Officer at PlayMaker Health, which led to a successful acquisition by Trella Health, backed by Cressey & Co., and more than a decade in sales leadership at HealthStream. A fervent advocate for the digital transformation of healthcare, Miller is dedicated to implementing virtual care solutions and focusing on clinician experience as pivotal strategies to improve patient outcomes and mitigate the growing challenge of clinician safety and burnout.

To further support its growth trajectory, Collette Health has also appointed two new executives:

Leif Cefalo joins as Vice President of Revenue Operations, bringing over 15 years of expertise in scaling businesses, with a focus on revenue optimization, sales operations, and SaaS transformations.

Terri Davis takes on the role of Vice President of Marketing, leveraging 20 years of experience in leading KPI-driven marketing strategies, demand generation, and branding initiatives in healthcare settings.

"The additions of Leif and Terri to our leadership team underscore our commitment to accelerating our growth and expanding our market presence," Miller added. "Their expertise will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and deliver cutting-edge virtual patient safety and nursing solutions to healthcare organizations nationwide."

These leadership changes come at a pivotal time for Collette Health, as healthcare facilities increasingly turn to advanced technology solutions to enhance patient safety, improve outcomes, mitigate workforce shortages, and meet evolving regulatory requirements.

About Collette Health

Collette Health gives healthcare teams freedom from worry about their patients' safety. Through continuous virtual patient observation solutions, Collette Health ensures nurses can focus on healing interventions, knowing that their patients are safe. By integrating real observers with human-centered AI technology, Collette Health enhances clinical workflows, improves the safety and quality of clinical care, and lowers both direct and indirect costs of patient care.

Rated 90% by KLAS, Collette Health's solutions have reduced fall rates by 68%, saving $1.17 billion in fall-related costs in 2023. Used by over 170 hospitals and health systems, their solutions include a two-way communication system, multilingual translation services (including American Sign Language), and a Third Party Join feature, enabling observers, patients, families, and their care teams to interact and collaborate effectively in real time. Collette Health is dedicated to revolutionizing patient safety and clinical care with innovative and reliable solutions—because patients are safer when they're not alone.

