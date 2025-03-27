Collette Health Unveils Intelligent Acuity Scoring Feature at AONL 2025

"By dynamically assessing patient risk levels, we're providing the insights needed to better distribute observer workloads, creating safer environments for patients and improving the experience for clinical observers." — Holly Miller, CEO of Collette Health Post this

Strategic Risk Prioritization Through Intelligent Acuity Assessment

Collette Health's Acuity Scoring solution addresses a critical challenge in patient monitoring by ensuring appropriate attention allocation based on patient needs. The system assigns each patient a score on a 10-point scale, with higher scores indicating patients requiring more focused observation.

Key features of the new solution include:

Dynamic Acuity Scoring: Patients receive a score based on initial assessment data, which automatically updates in response to system interactions, such as alarm frequency

Patient Information Enhancement: Acuity scores appear on the patient list in the lobby view, providing supervisors with critical information to guide observers in redistributing high-acuity patients to balance workloads across observers

Enhanced Visual Interface: The interface allows observers to manually sort patient views with higher-acuity patients displayed prominently in their monitoring pod, optimizing their attention allocation based on patient needs

Driving Clinical Excellence Through Strategic Resource Allocation

This new feature directly addresses one of healthcare's most persistent challenges: efficiently allocating limited clinical resources to maximize patient safety. By implementing human-centered AI for acuity assessment, healthcare facilities can ensure high-risk patients receive proportionate attention while creating more balanced and sustainable workloads for clinical staff.

"Our Acuity Scoring feature helps healthcare facilities manage patient observation resources," said Holly Miller, CEO of Collette Health. "By dynamically assessing patient risk levels, we're providing the insights needed to better distribute observer workloads, creating safer environments for patients and improving the experience for clinical observers. As we continue to thoughtfully deploy AI, we drive operational efficiencies that enable care teams to achieve more with their existing resources."

Human-Centered AI: Technology with Purpose

At the core of Collette Health's solutions is a commitment to human-centered artificial intelligence that serves a clear clinical purpose rather than technology for technology's sake. The company's approach to AI development begins with identifying genuine clinical challenges and designing solutions that enhance—not replace—human capabilities and connections.

The Acuity Scoring feature exemplifies this philosophy by using AI to analyze complex patient data patterns and translate them into actionable insights that augment clinical decision-making. By focusing on applications that meaningfully support clinicians and improve patient outcomes, Collette Health ensures that technology remains a tool in service of healthcare's human mission.

Advancing Virtual Care with Flexible Hardware Solutions

Conference attendees will also get a firsthand look at Collette Health's Integrated Room Unit (IRU), part of the company's range of flexible hardware solutions powering virtual nursing initiatives. The IRU represents one of several adaptable options designed to meet diverse healthcare facility needs, facilitating comprehensive virtual nursing functions through advanced audio-visual technology and secure communication channels. These solutions support the full spectrum of virtual nursing activities, including admissions, discharges, rounding, and patient education, while providing the data collection capabilities that enhance the acuity scoring system.

Conference attendees are invited to visit Collette Health at booth #1341 to view the IRU and new Acuity Scoring feature. Visitors can experience firsthand how the integration of smart software and purpose-built hardware enables healthcare facilities to optimize their nursing resources and deliver care more efficiently.

About Collette Health

Collette Health transforms healthcare delivery with integrated virtual care solutions powered by human-centered AI. Ranked #1 in the 2025 Best in KLAS Virtual Sitting & Nursing category, Collette Health's virtual nursing, patient observation, and workforce solutions improve patient safety and optimize clinical workflows through proactive interventions and meaningful interactions between patients, families, and care teams. Partnering with more than 170 hospitals and health systems, Collette Health clinical experts design, develop, and deploy virtual care programs that realize outcomes within the first 100 days. With more than 15 million observation hours to date, Collette Health's proven platform prevents more than 100,000 falls per year, driving $3.5 billion in cost-savings through fall reduction, improved staff retention, and enhanced patient experience. Learn more at collettehealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Kate Karlsson, Collette Health, 1 3175501778, [email protected]

SOURCE Collette Health