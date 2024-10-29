Collette Health's Continued Platform Innovations Enable the Future of Virtual Nursing

Company will demonstrate integrated virtual nursing solutions that leverage human-centered AI at the 2024 ANCC National Magnet Conference

NOBLESVILLE, Ind., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Collette Health, a leader in integrated virtual care solutions, will demonstrate recent platform advances that enable the future of virtual nursing and virtual patient observation at the 2024 ANCC National Magnet Conference, October 30-November 1 in New Orleans. The strategic platform innovations reflect Collette Health's commitment to addressing the evolving needs of the healthcare industry, particularly ongoing staffing challenges and the priority for efficient, high-quality, and safe patient care.

Virtual nursing represents an emerging opportunity in healthcare delivery, leveraging technology to extend the reach and capabilities of nursing professionals. By integrating advanced communication tools and human-centered AI, the integration of virtual nursing services into clinical workflows enable healthcare providers to optimize resources while maintaining an optimal standard of patient care.

Revolutionizing Healthcare Through Virtual Nursing

Collette Health's virtual nursing solutions focus on four key tenets that are critical to enhancing patient care and optimizing hospital operations:

Admissions: Streamlining the patient intake process, ensuring comprehensive information gathering while reducing the workload on bedside staff.

Discharges: Facilitating smooth transitions from hospital to home or post-acute care, with uninterrupted virtual care sessions aimed at empowering patients with the knowledge and resources needed to continue healing and avoid complications.

Rounding: Increasing patient touch points, enhancing timely care, and improving patient safety and satisfaction.

Patient Education: Delivering timely and personalized education to improve patient outcomes and engagement.

Flexible Hardware Options

To support this vision, Collette Health offers a range of hardware solutions, including the Integrated Room Unit (IRU). These flexible options are designed to meet the diverse needs of healthcare facilities, enabling seamless integration of virtual nursing capabilities into existing workflows.

Key features include:

Versatile hardware platform supporting a full spectrum of virtual nursing functions

Advanced audio-visual technology for comprehensive patient interaction

Secure communication channels for patient privacy

Adaptable designs to suit various healthcare environments

Underpinning all of Collette Health's virtual care initiatives is human-centered AI, designed to enhance, not diminish, the personal connections that are at the heart of quality healthcare.

Features like Virtual Visits exemplify this philosophy, allowing authorized individuals to securely participate in patient care. This creates a more inclusive care environment where family members, specialists, or other members of the clinical team can support the needs of the patient, regardless of their physical location. By fostering these connections, Collette Health is creating an ecosystem where virtual care strengthens the human bonds that are crucial to healing and well-being.

Conference attendees are invited to visit Collette Health at booth #1531 for live demonstrations and to discuss implementation strategies with our team of experts. Conference attendees will experience firsthand how Collette Health's integrated solutions are shaping the future of healthcare delivery, where virtual care amplifies human connection.

About Collette Health

Collette Health transforms healthcare delivery with integrated virtual care solutions powered by human-centered AI. Collette Health's virtual nursing, patient observation, and workforce solutions improve patient safety and optimize clinical workflows through proactive interventions and meaningful interactions between patients, families, and care teams. Partnering with more than 170 hospitals and health systems, Collette Health clinical experts design, develop, and deploy virtual care programs that realize outcomes within the first 100 days. With more than 10 million observation hours to date, Collette Health's proven platform prevents more than 100,000 falls per year, driving $3.5 billion in cost-savings through fall reduction, improved staff retention, and enhanced patient experience. Learn more at collettehealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

