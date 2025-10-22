Collette Launches 2026 Travel Season with 20 New Tours and New Tagline "By Travelers. For Travelers" Celebrating 108 Successful Years of Touring

"This new season, and our new tagline, reflects how we do business, who we are as travelers, and our passion for exploring the world together for the past 108 years." said Jaclyn Leibl-Cote, President and CEO of Collette. Post this

Collette's new tagline, "By Travelers. For Travelers," goes far beyond the guidebook to reinforce Collette's unique premium travel advantage—tours developed by in-destination experts who live where they design, thoughtful pacing, unexpected "must see" experiences and a focus on local people and culture.

"Our global employee team brings their insider knowledge and passion for travel directly into the tours we create, leading to our travelers consistently telling us they feel more connected, cared for, and inspired on a Collette journey," said Nicole Diebold, Vice President of Brand and Creative Strategy at Collette.

"Wow" Experiences that spark happiness, discovery and connection

Each Collette tour is designed to offer unique moments that travelers could never plan on their own. Highlights include:

Alaska's Northern Lights: Meet an Iditarod family, try your hand at dog mushing, and share a home-cooked meal inside their private home.

Quebec: Savor a curated food tour on Île d'Orléans and share a traditional Indigenous breakfast with First Nations hosts at the Kahnawake reserve.

The South Pacific: Glide in a Maori canoe on New Zealand's Otakaro River and visit a Tasmanian Devil conservation park.

Vietnam & Laos: Share dinner in a local Laotian home, join a Vietnamese cooking class, and take a walking food tour sampling a regional favorite. Visit Hoa Ban Plus, a social enterprise in Mai Châu, Vietnam, dedicated to empowering disadvantaged and disabled women—particularly from the White Thai ethnic group—through vocational training in traditional crafts like weaving and embroidery.

New and Trending Tours for 2026 include:

For more information on Season 108, new tours, and to download the new 2026 travel brochure, please visit at gocollette.com

Media Contact

Amelia Sugerman, Collette, 1 401-642-4521, [email protected], www.collette.com

Michelle Zacharia, GoodKnight Marketing and Communications for Collette, 1 908-868-5397, [email protected]

SOURCE Collette