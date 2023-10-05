Col&MacArthur launch pre-orders for commemorative timepiece celebrating the fall of the Berlin Wall and the Scorpions' iconic anthem

The WIND OF CHANGE watch is more than just a timepiece; it's a wearable testament to the spirit of resilience and unity that defined that era. Tweet this

"The WIND OF CHANGE watch is more than just a timepiece; it's a wearable testament to the spirit of resilience and unity that defined that era," said Sebastien Colen, Founder of Col&MacArthur. "Through our collaboration with the Scorpions and Universal Music, we've managed to bridge the worlds of history and music in an unparalleled manner."

A true conversation starter, WIND OF CHANGE's distinctive design includes many symbolic details designed to plunge the wearer back into the emotion of the era. A genuine piece of the Berlin Wall (certificate of authenticity included) is embedded on the "East" part of the watch—located between zero and 28 seconds—representing the 28 years that separated Berlin. Adding further value is a piece of guitar string, played by Scorpion band members on their 2023 tour, embedded in the dial of the automatic variant of the watch, again accompanied with a certificate of authentication.

Other design details include a cut between the stone and the dial that replicates the course of the wall, from north to south. The German flag, which was adopted for the whole of Germany after the fall of the Wall, is illustrated in the watch by the hands (black and red) and a golden thread along the route of the Wall. From 6pm to 12pm, the indexes on the watch are IX - XI - I - IX - VII - IX, representing the date of the fall of the Wall. The Scorpion's logo is affixed to the back of the watch. A personalized inscription of the wearer's choice can be engraved around it.

The watch offers two movements: the reliable Swiss Sellita for the automatic and the Swiss Ronda with its Normtech mechanism for the quartz version. While the automatic version boasts a titanium body, the quartz counterpart is crafted from stainless steel, with both featuring premium sapphire glass. With only 1989 pieces available, the automatic version becomes a collector's delight.

"We believe in seamlessly blending history with art, and our WIND OF CHANGE watch stands testament to this philosophy. Every element, from the authentic Berlin Wall stone to the guitar string, has been chosen to resonate with the emotions of that pivotal time," continued Colen.

About Col&MacArthur

Col&MacArthur is a watchmaking company invested in historical preservation by releasing commemorative watches. Col&MacArthur has more than 10K customers with more than 5K watches sold per year. The brand is well-known and very active in the French and Belgium market and striving to conquer the US market.

