Col&MacArthur launches world's first NASA-approved tech watch containing authentic moon dust on Kickstarter

LUNAR1,622 is the world's first NASA approved tech watch containing certified moon dust from a meteorite. It commemorates the Apollo XI landing and the first steps on the moon. The timepiece is the second release in Col&MacArthur's INTERSTELLAR collection. Tweet this

Exhibiting both innovation and style, the timepiece boasts a robust composition of semi-noble materials, including a steel and titanium body coupled with sapphire glass. The watch's distinct design seamlessly integrates iconic elements, such as a quote from Neil Armstrong, the GPS coordinates of the Apollo XI landing site, and the date of the monumental landing. Additionally, buyers have the option to select between two mechanical movements: the Swiss movement (Sellita) or the Japanese movement (Miyota).

Three variations of LUNAR1,622 are available to backers. The standard version, priced at $399 USD (MSRP $549 USD), highlights a real footprint shape of Neil Armstrong at the 3 o'clock mark and is powered by a Miyota movement, all encased in stainless steel. A similar version with moon dust retails at $599 USD (MSRP $849 USD). The premium iteration, priced at $999 USD (MSRP $1,399 USD), carries the moon dust along with a Sellita movement, a titanium case, and the advanced NFC traceability feature.

"Since Col&MacArthur's inception in 2013, our vision has always been to revolutionize watchmaking. Today, with LUNAR1,622 we've taken another significant stride towards that dream," said Sebastien Colen, Founder of Col&MacArthur. "Every nuance, from the authentic moon dust to the meticulous design elements, reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence and our passion for transcending limits. Our timepieces not only celebrate humanity's remarkable milestones but also serve as a testament to our boundless potential."

Having previously raised 619K€ in May 2022 through combined Kickstarter and Indiegogo campaigns for their first timepiece in the INTERSTELLAR collection (RED3,721), Col&MacArthur is poised for success with LUNAR1,622. VIP backers can anticipate their shipments in December 2023, aligning with the holiday gift-giving season. Fulfillment for all backers is expected to be complete in March 2023. Media wishing to interview their personnel should contact PR agent, Jackson Wightman.

About Col&MacArthur

Col&MacArthur is a watchmaking company invested in history preservation by releasing commemorative watches. On this day, Col&MacArthur has more than 10K customers with more than 5K watches sold per year. The brand is well-known and very active in the French and Belgium market and striving to conquer the US market.

