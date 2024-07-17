COLMAR Celebrates Over a Decade of Efficiency with Centric PLM

Centric PLM: "Complete, flexible, user-friendly, scalable. Post this

Wanting to improve efficiency and collaboration, COLMAR implemented Centric PLM well ahead of many of its competitors. Having been an integral part of the company's business processes for 15+ years, COLMAR users cannot picture working without Centric PLM. The Product Development Team say that they cannot imagine working without it and they would not be happy if someone took Centric away from them.

When COLMAR implemented a new business intelligence system three years ago, the integration to Centric PLM was a given. "We wanted to have a better view of our sales campaigns," says CEO of COLMAR, Carlo Colombo. He sums up Centric PLM as: "Complete, flexible, user-friendly, scalable."

Hear what else these Centric PLM veterans have to say about the efficiency of the tool and how it has improved their business. COLMAR's enthusiasm for Centric PLM is contagious—watch the 5-minute video to see for yourself!

COLMAR (http://www.colmar.com)

Founded in Monza, Italy in 1923, Manifattura Mario Colombo owns the COLMAR brand. Founded by Mario Colombo, the company initially produced gaiters and hats for men before moving on to work overalls. It was the first step towards specialisation in the production of highly resistant padded garments which paved way to the world of ski wear. It was during the fifties that this connection with the sport became more solid and made COLMAR a point of reference in the world of technical clothing; not just for skiing but also for golf and more generally for sporty and urban outerwear.

Sport, style and innovation: this is COLMAR since 1923. The headquarters of the company remains in Monza to this day, where business is carried out by around 250 of its employees as well as members from the third and fourth generations of the Colombo family, who still own 100% of the company.

