ColoBarn Colocation Services Acquires Omnis Clients & Moves Them to Tier III Tempe Facility

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ColoBarn is a premier provider of colocation services and managed infrastructure in the Phoenix Metro Area. They have announced the successful acquisition of Omnis Network's colocation customer base. All customers previously hosted in Omnis's facility will be relocated to ColoBarn's cutting-edge data center in Tempe, Arizona, a region known for its low natural disaster risk and lower operational costs.

This strategic move provides Omnis customers with a major infrastructure upgrade, including access to a Tier III-grade facility, advanced power and cooling systems, and a suite of new managed services offerings, including 24/7 onsite support, remote hands, and bare metal rentals.

"We're thrilled to welcome Omnis's colocation clients into the ColoBarn family," said Matt Schryver, President, and CEO of ColoBarn. "Our mission has always been to deliver enterprise-class infrastructure with personalized, accessible service. This transition not only gives these clients a more robust, secure home for their infrastructure — it opens the door to new levels of flexibility, support, and peace of mind."

All migrating customers will receive a complimentary upgrade path, with options to expand into managed services, hybrid deployments, and dedicated hardware environments. ColoBarn's Tempe location provides superior regional resiliency and significant operational advantages.

Tier III Tempe Data Center Highlights

The new home for Omnis Network clients is ColoBarn's flagship Tempe facility. It is engineered to deliver high‑density colocation services. The highlights include:

18,000 sq ft. of raised floor. This space sits inside a purpose‑built, fortified building.

Redundant Power & Cooling. Our 2 MW N+1 infrastructure includes dual UPS systems and diesel generators. Moreover, cold‑aisle containment supports cabinets up to 20 kW+. This design delivers Tier III availability.

Carrier‑Neutral Connectivity. Multiple Tier‑1 carriers are on site with dual fiber entry paths. Private cross‑connects link to Phoenix exchange hubs. For example, direct on‑ramps to AWS, Azure and Google Cloud make hybrid‑cloud deployment simple.

exchange hubs. For example, direct on‑ramps to AWS, Azure and Google Cloud make hybrid‑cloud deployment simple. Security & Compliance. The facility has 24×7 on‑site security, video surveillance, badge and biometric access. In addition, we maintain SOC 2 Type II controls aligned with NIST 800‑53 and ISO 27001.

Managed Services. On‑site technicians offer remote hands, hardware installs and a 15‑minute response guarantee. This means clients can add bare‑metal servers or managed cloud services as needs evolve.

Seamless Migration Plan

We have crafted a detailed migration plan. The plan includes:

Client‑Focused Transition. Our engineering team works with each customer to schedule hardware moves. This coordination minimises downtime.

Complimentary Upgrades. Each Omnis client receives a complimentary upgrade path. In addition, they can access new managed services and more power or space.

Around‑the‑Clock Support. Clients gain 24/7 access to our Network Operations Center (NOC) and remote hands services.

Why Choose ColoBarn for Phoenix Colocation Services

Businesses looking for Phoenix colocation services choose ColoBarn for several reasons:

High‑Density Power & Cooling. Up to 20 kW+ per cabinet with A/B feeds and a 2N generator design.

Carrier‑Neutral & Cloud‑Ready. You can connect to multiple carriers, cloud on‑ramps and private cross‑connects.

Compliant & Secure. We meet SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, HIPAA and PCI standards.

Scalable & Flexible. Start with a quarter cabinet. From there, you can scale to private cages without migrating hardware.

Expert Support. 24/7 remote hands support keeps your infrastructure running.

About ColoBarn

ColoBarn provides colocation, bare metal rentals, and managed infrastructure solutions from its flagship facility in Tempe, Arizona. Designed for reliability, performance, and flexibility, ColoBarn supports clients ranging from startups to enterprise teams with a blend of secure hosting and high-touch support. Meanwhile, our hurricane‑engineered data center on Florida's Space Coast complements it for geo‑redundancy. We support clients ranging from startups to enterprise teams with secure hosting, hybrid‑cloud connectivity and high‑touch support. Learn more at www.colobarn.com.

Frequently Asked Questions

What makes your Phoenix colocation services different?

We combine Tier III infrastructure, N+1 power, carrier‑neutral connectivity and 24/7/365 support. Clients benefit from a turnkey, scalable environment that can grow with their needs.

Can I start small and expand later?

Absolutely. Many customers begin with a quarter cabinet or a single server. They expand to half or full cabinets or private cages as their business grows. Our flexible contracts and burst‑able bandwidth support dynamic workloads.

Do you provide hybrid‑cloud and disaster recovery options?

Yes. With direct on‑ramps to major cloud providers, you can build hybrid‑cloud architectures. Furthermore, our geographically diverse data centers in Arizona and Florida enable disaster‑recovery strategies with true geo‑redundancy.

