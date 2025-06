Colombia Again Top Country Searching for Miami Real Estate

Political instability overseas historically has led to more global buyers purchasing Miami real estate Post this

"Political instability overseas historically has led to more global buyers purchasing Miami real estate," MIAMI Chairman of the Board Eddie Blanco said. "Local currencies are often weak in Latin America and global buyers want a place to invest their money for safety. What better place than Miami, where condo prices have risen 124% in the last 10 years."

About 151 countries searched MiamiRealtors.com, which has three consumer-facing property search portals, in May 2025. The top 10 includes countries from four continents: North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

Top 10 Countries Searching MiamiRealtors.com in May 2025:

Share of International Searches

1.Colombia 9.1 % 2.Spain 5.2 % 3.India 4.5 % 4.China 4.2 % 5.Philippines 4.1 % 6.Russia 4.0 % 7.Canada 3.9 % 8.Venezuela 3.9 % 9.Argentina 3.6 % 10.Brazil 3.3 %

Top Global Markets for South Florida Real Estate

Argentina purchased the most South Florida real estate among foreign countries in 2024, according to the 2024 Profile of International Home Buyers of the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI). Argentinian buyers purchased 18% of all international purchases in South Florida. Colombia (14%), Canada (8%), Brazil (6%) and Mexico (6%) rounded out the top 5, respectively. Access the report: https://bit.ly/25MiamiGlobalStudy

Florida is the top U.S. destination for foreign buyers (20% of all sales), according to NAR's 2024 Profile of International transactions in U.S. Residential Real Estate. Florida has been the No. 1 state for foreign home buyers for the last 16 years.

About half of all international home sales (49%) in Florida are in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, according to the 2024 Florida Realtors' annual Profile of International Residential Real Estate Activity in Florida.

One in five of all U.S. international home sales happen in Florida and one in two in Florida are in the Miami metro market.

South Florida secures 10% of all international home sales in the entire U.S. annually.

Miami remains a bargain for prime property ($1M and up) compared to other global cities, according to the 2025 Knight Frank Wealth Report. For $1M, homebuyers can purchase 58 square meters of prime property in Miami. That is almost four times more than Monaco (19 square meters), nearly two times more than New York (34) and London (34) and more than Paris, Sydney, Tokyo and more.

Top 10 International Cities Searching MiamiRealtors.com in May 2025

Bogota , Colombia Dublin , Ireland Madrid , Spain Moscow , Russia Buenos Aires , Argentina Medellin, Colombia Toronto , Canada Mexico City , Mexico Caracas , Venezuela London, England

Virginia No. 1 State Searching for Miami Real Estate

Virginia registered the most domestic Miami real estate web searches in May 2025.

New York was the top state for out-of-state buyers in the South Florida area, according to the 2024 Profile of International Home Buyers of the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI). Access the report: https://bit.ly/25MiamiGlobalStudy

Top 10 U.S. States Searching MiamiRealtors.com in May 2025

Virginia California New York Washington Iowa Georgia Ohio Nevada North Carolina Michigan

Top 10 U.S. Cities Searching MiamiRealtors.com in May 2025

San Jose , CA New York , NY Las Vegas , NV Atlanta , GA Las Vegas , NV Boston , MA Los Angeles , CA Dallas , TX Chicago , IL Houston, TX

About the MIAMI Association of REALTORS®

The MIAMI Association of REALTORS® (MIAMI) was chartered by the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® in 1920, and is celebrating 105 years of service to REALTOR® members, the buying and selling public, and the communities in South Florida. Composed of six boards: MIAMI- RESIDENTIAL, MIAMI- COMMERCIAL; BROWARD-MIAMI, a division of MIAMI REALTORS®; JTHS-MIAMI, a division of MIAMI REALTORS® in the Jupiter-Tequesta-Hobe Sound area; MIAMI YPN, our Young Professionals Network Council; and the Corporate Board of Directors. MIAMI REALTORS® represent 58,000 total real estate professionals in all aspects of real estate sales, marketing, and brokerage. It is the largest local REALTOR® association in the U.S. and has official partnerships with 287 international organizations worldwide. MIAMI's official website is http://www.MiamiRealtors.com

Media Contact

Chris Umpierre, MIAMI Association of REALTORS, 3054687047, [email protected], www.MiamiRealtors.com

Twitter

SOURCE MIAMI Association of REALTORS