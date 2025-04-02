Colombia Regains Position as Top Country Searching Miami Real Estate

Changes in government abroad have often led to more investment in Miami, the capital of Latin America, as global buyers move to put their money in a secure place where it will appreciate Post this

About 140 countries searched MiamiRealtors.com, which has three consumer-facing property search portals, in February 2025. The top 10 includes countries from four continents: North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

Top 10 Countries Searching MiamiRealtors.com in February 2025:

Share of International Searches

1. Colombia 11%

2. China 7.3%

3. Venezuela 6.4%

4. Philippines 5.9%

5. Canada 5.8%

6. India 5.4%

7. Argentina 5.1%

8. Spain 4.7%

9. Germany 4.5%

10. United Kingdom 3.5%

Top Global Markets for South Florida Real Estate

Argentina purchased the most South Florida real estate among foreign countries in 2024, according to the 2024 Profile of International Home Buyers of the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI). Argentinian buyers purchased 18% of all international purchases in South Florida. Colombia (14%), Canada (8%), Brazil (6%) and Mexico (6%) rounded out the top 5, respectively. Access the report: https://bit.ly/25MiamiGlobalStudy

Florida is the top U.S. destination for foreign buyers (20% of all sales), according to NAR's 2024 Profile of International transactions in U.S. Residential Real Estate. Florida has been the No. 1 state for foreign home buyers for the last 16 years.

About half of all international home sales (49%) in Florida are in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, according to the 2024 Florida Realtors' annual Profile of International Residential Real Estate Activity in Florida.

One in five of all U.S. international home sales happen in Florida and one in two in Florida are in the Miami metro market.

South Florida secures 10% of all international home sales in the entire U.S. annually.

Miami remains a bargain for prime property ($1M and up) compared to other global cities, according to the 2024 Knight Frank Wealth Report. For $1M, homebuyers can purchase 60 square meters of prime property in Miami. That is almost four times more than Monaco (16 square meters), nearly two times more than New York (34) and London (33) and more than Paris, Sydney, Tokyo and more.

Top 10 International Cities Searching MiamiRealtors.com in February 2025

1. Bogota, Colombia

2. Buenos Aires, Argentina

3. Toronto, Canada

4. Moscow, Russia

5. Madrid, Spain

6. London, England

7. Barquisimeto, Venezuela

8. Medellín, Colombia

9. Mexico City, Mexico

10. Caracas, Venezuela

Virginia No. 1 State Searching for Miami Real Estate

Virginia registered the most domestic Miami real estate web searches in February 2025.

New York was the top state for out-of-state buyers in the South Florida area, according to the 2024 Profile of International Home Buyers of the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI). Access the report: https://bit.ly/25MiamiGlobalStudy

Top 10 U.S. States Searching MiamiRealtors.com in February 2025

1. Virginia

2. California

3. Washington

4. Iowa

5. Georgia

6. New York

7. Texas

8. Ohio

9. North Carolina

10. Michigan

Top 10 U.S. Cities Searching MiamiRealtors.com in February 2025

1. San Jose, CA

2. Des Moines, IA

3. New York, NY

4. Atlanta, GA

5. San Antonio, TX

6. Los Angeles, CA

7. Dallas, TX

8. Cheyenne, WY

9. Las Vegas, NV

10. Chicago, IL

About the MIAMI Association of Realtors®

The MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) was chartered by the National Association of Realtors in 1920 and is celebrating 105 years of service to Realtors, the buying and selling public, and the communities in South Florida. Comprised of six organizations: MIAMI RESIDENTIAL, MIAMI COMMERCIAL; BROWARD-MIAMI, a division of MIAMI Realtors; JTHS-MIAMI, a division of MIAMI Realtors in the Jupiter-Tequesta-Hobe Sound area; MIAMI YPN, our Young Professionals Network Council; and the award-winning MIAMI Global Council. MIAMI REALTORS represents 60,000 total real estate professionals in all aspects of real estate sales, marketing, and brokerage. It is the largest local Realtor association in the U.S. and has official partnerships with 281 international organizations worldwide. MIAMI's official website is http://www.MiamiRealtors.com

Media Contact

Chris Umpierre, MIAMI Association of REALTORS, 3054687047, [email protected], www.MiamiRealtors.com

Twitter

SOURCE MIAMI Association of REALTORS