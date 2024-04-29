Colon Rectal MD Announces New Robotic Colorectal Surgery Practice in Broward County

Subheadline: Dr. Astha Bhatt Launches Robotic Surgery Practice in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Astha Bhatt, a leading board-certified general surgeon and fellowship-trained specialist in Minimally Invasive Colorectal surgery. We announce the opening of her new practice, Colon Rectal MD, in Broward County, Florida. Dr. Bhatt's practice focuses on providing personalized care utilizing the latest in robotic and laparoscopic technology.

Located at 660 S Federal Highway, Suite 100, Pompano Beach, FL, 33062, Colon Rectal MD serves patients from Fort Lauderdale, FL, Coral Springs, FL, Margate, FL, Coconut Creek, FL and surrounding areas. Dr. Bhatt is recognized for her expertise in treating complex colorectal diseases, including colon cancer, diverticulitis, hemorrhoids, rectal prolapse, anal abscess, perianal fistula, anal fissures, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, fecal incontinence, in addition to gallbladder disease and hernia surgery employing cutting-edge techniques to ensure optimal patient outcomes.

"With over 5800 successful cases, my goal is to provide tailored treatments that leverage the precision of robotic surgery to reduce recovery times and improve quality of life for my patients," says Dr. Bhatt. Her practice is equipped to handle a variety of colorectal issues, from initial diagnosis through colonoscopy to comprehensive treatment plans.

Colon Rectal MD distinguishes itself by utilizing the da Vinci robotic system, enhancing surgical accuracy and facilitating faster patient recovery. This advanced approach places Dr. Bhatt at the forefront of colorectal surgery, and general surgery particularly in treating Colon Cancer, Rectal Cancer, pelvic floor disorders, and inflammatory bowel disease.

Dr. Bhatt's dedication to innovative care and patient satisfaction has earned her top reviews in Broward County. She now welcomes new patients looking for expert care in colon and rectal health. She accepts most insurances and self pay patients.

About Dr. Astha Bhatt and Colon Rectal MD:

Dr. Astha Bhatt is a board-certified general surgeon and a fellowship-trained expert in robotic colon and rectal surgery based in Pompano Beach, Florida and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Her practice, Colon Rectal MD, specializes in comprehensive diagnostic treatments and surgery for all aspects of colon and rectal health, providing state-of-the-art care to patients throughout South Florida.

