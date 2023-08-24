Colonial Jewelers Celebrates 75 Years of Trust, Integrity and Service to the Frederick Community

"It's rewarding to see customers whose grandparents shopped in our store many years ago," said Jeffrey Hurwitz, President Emeritus. "We are honored to have served Fredericktonians through seventy five years and four generations" Tweet this

"It's rewarding to see customers whose grandparents shopped in our store many years ago," said Jeffrey Hurwitz, President Emeritus. "We are honored to have served Fredericktonians through seventy five years and four generations."

Through unwavering dedication to the community and a pursuit to remain Frederick's go to Jeweler, Sarah Hurwitz Robey has led a complete rebrand, renovated the showroom and expanded the in-house Custom Design capabilities. Her dedication and commitment to community and innovation is at the forefront, but the Hurwitz family is what has always been at the heart of its growth.

"Jeff's parents, Will and Marilyn, taught us to run the business with absolute integrity and loyalty to our customers. That's how Colonial Jewelers has always operated, and it's the value Sarah learned from a very young age. The Hurwitz family has been honored to serve the Frederick community for 75 years." - Patty Hurwitz, Vice President Emeritus

Looking ahead, Colonial Jewelers aims to enhance its product and service offerings, expand its Custom Design Department and continue delivering an exceptional customer experience.

In celebration of this milestone anniversary, Colonial Jewelers hosted a party for their valued customers in May at the Weinberg Center, and will continue the celebration throughout October, their official anniversary month. For the entire month of October, everything in the showroom will be on sale. This is the only time of year where there are no exclusions. In addition, Colonial Jewelers is honored to have received the 2023 Best Places to Work for Frederick County (Retail category).

"My family and I are incredibly honored to have earned the respect and trust of the Frederick Community through 75 years of service. We are excited to announce our newest offerings in fashion and advanced Custom Design, while continuing to provide the quality, lasting jewelry that we have always been proud to offer to Frederick. We invite everyone to stop in to visit our beautifully renovated showroom and see for yourself the Colonial Jewelers difference" - Sarah Hurwitz Robey

About Colonial Jewelers

Colonial Jewelers is a Fine Jewelry Store in Downtown Frederick, Maryland. Since its first store in Frederick opened in 1948, the company has remained dedicated to being the most desirable source for jewelry and service in our market and to be a place our customer loves to shop and our staff loves to work.

Media Contact

Megan Connolly, Colonial Jewelers, 301-663-9252, [email protected], https://www.colonialjewelers.com/

SOURCE Colonial Jewelers