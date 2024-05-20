Colonial Life Launches "Dream Career" Campaign to Recruit Independent Agents, Reinforcing the Unexpected Excitement of Selling Insurance

"By reframing insurance sales as an exhilarating and rewarding profession, Colonial Life hopes to attract top talent and inspire existing agents to celebrate their meaningful work." Post this

"Working in insurance seems like a mundane job, but at Colonial Life, we know that being an independent agent is actually a dream career for many reasons," said Michelle White, VP of Marketing at Colonial Life. "Our 'Dream Career' campaign highlights the unique opportunities and rewards that come with being an independent agent, from flexible schedules to unlimited earning potential. By reframing insurance sales as an exhilarating and rewarding profession, Colonial Life hopes to attract top talent and inspire existing agents to celebrate their meaningful work."

In addition to the ads placed by Colonial Life's media partner, Fan Out Media, the "Dream Career" campaign includes an Agent Acquisition Toolkit. The toolkit arms Colonial Life's existing independent agents with the right resources to leverage their existing social networks to attract new recruits. This includes digital creative assets from the campaign to post on LinkedIn and instructions to make the most engaging videos to share their personal story about achieving their real dream career.

"We were blown away by how genuinely enthusiastic and passionate Colonial Life's agents are about their careers and knew immediately they would be the best ambassadors for the brand," said Meranne Behrends, co-founder and CEO of Words From The Woods. "Our goal with the 'Dream Career' campaign was to first, shake up outdated and inaccurate perceptions of the industry, then inject a fresh dose of excitement and inspiration into the world of insurance sales by putting Colonial Life's agents at the center. We're proud this narrative challenges conventional perceptions and showcases Colonial Life as the ultimate destination for aspiring agents. Unlike most insurance ad campaigns, this is not just about selling insurance—it's about transforming lives through a career of helping people."

To view the first :30 ad click here and to watch the rest of the "Dream Career" campaign follow Colonial Life on LinkedIn.

To start your real dream career visit ColonialLife.com.

Colonial Life

Colonial Life & Accident Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Unum Group, provides financial protection benefits to America's workers and their families when the unexpected happens. The company offers workplace benefits, including disability, life, accident, dental, cancer, critical illness and hospital confinement indemnity insurance. Colonial Life's benefit services, education and innovative enrollment technology supports over 100,000 businesses and 4.5 million workers. In 2022, Colonial Life paid more than $700 million in benefits to policyholders.

Connect with Colonial Life on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

WORDS FROM THE WOODS

Words From The Woods (WFTW) is a strategic advertising agency born in Portland, Maine. We are rooted in working hard work and being kind. Our team of researchers, creatives and designers deliver heart, humanity and words from the woods to help brands tell their stories most effectively. For more details follow at @wordsftwoods.

Media Contact

Laurel Getz, Words From The Woods, 1 2037675963, [email protected], www.wftw.me

SOURCE Words From The Woods