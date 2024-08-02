Colonial River Wealth Management Chooses Axxcess Platform - National Conference

Devin J. Garofalo, CEO of Colonial River Wealth Management announces strategic partnership with Axxcess Platform.

MIDLOTHIAN, Va., Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Colonial River announces today that it has completed a strategic integration with the Axxcess Platform, a leading provider of wealth management solutions for high-net-worth clients and the advisors that service them. The partnership delivers value-added operational and administrative services coupled with significant enhancements to the firm's client experience.

"Axxcess is a TAMP that partners with more than 8 custodians and helps us immediately expand our suite of services to our clients," said Devin J. Garofalo, CEO of Colonial River. "This gives our clients the ability to hold their assets in the custodian that they feel most comfortable with, and access lending and research, while Axxcess provides a white-labeled platform that is driven through our brand. Axxess provides us with a wide variety of institutional managers coupled with alternative managers in a seamless UMA/UMH experience. Their trade order management system ensures that client trades are done efficiently and effectively."

About Colonial River Wealth Management

Headquartered in Virginia, Colonial River has 5 offices that serve more than $450 million of customer assets and provides planning, investment services, and retirement services. Colonial River is an SEC-registered RIA. Securities are offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice is offered through Colonial River Investments, LLC. a registered investment advisor. Colonial River Investments and Colonial River Wealth Management are separate entities from LPL Financial.

About Axxcess Platform

Headquartered in Carlsbad CA, the Axxcess Platform is a leading TAMP focused on high-net-worth clients and the advisors that serve them. Axxcess is an SEC-registered firm. To learn more about the Axxcess Platform, please visit axxcessplatform.com.

For more information on the conference, please contact Megan Haviland at 410.913.7559 [email protected] or Vanessa Turner at 360.320.3895 [email protected]

Media Contact

Media Relations, Colonial River Wealth Management, 1 (415) 326-4475, [email protected], https://www.colonialriver.com/

SOURCE Colonial River Wealth Management