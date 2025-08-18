Colony Packaging & Machine Is Expanding Converting Capabilities Into The Honeycell Corrugated Packaging Space

Dan Callahan says, "We provide solutions that exceed expectations in delivering valuable, price-conscious resources that meet the demands of industrial packaging. It is an exciting time in company history as we expand our offerings throughout the Central PA and Northern Maryland geographies." Post this

Dan Callahan, a member of the Company's third generation as Sales Manager, says, "The current marketplace for sustainable solutions that are curbside recyclable continues to grow exponentially. We provide solutions matching industry innovations to our customers' goals and aim to exceed their expectations in delivering valuable, price-conscious resources to meet those demands in industrial packaging and packaging equipment. It is an exciting time in company history as we expand our product offerings throughout the Central PA and Northern Maryland geographies."

The company is actively seeking new opportunities, and all inquiries can be sent directly to Mr. Callahan by email, phone or the company website: [email protected], 717-764-5088, or www.colonypackaging.com/

Colony Packaging & Machine is an industrial wholesale distributor covering packaging and packaging equipment. The company has been family and veteran-owned since its inception. Representing international brands including 3M, Sealed Air, Ranpak, Berry Global, Matthews Marking International, ProMach Systems and many more, the company connects various local packaging manufacturing companies to its customer base as well, including corrugators, label printing services, raw material suppliers, and more.

Cascades spans across North America, including the United States and Canada and offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. They aim to improve the well-being of people, communities and the planet by providing sustainable and innovative solutions that create value.

