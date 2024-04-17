Color Pigments Manufacturers Association Joins the Vinyl Sustainability Council

U.S-based trade association serving the color pigments sector joins effort to advance sustainability in the vinyl industry

WASHINGTON, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC), a self-funded business council advancing sustainability in the vinyl industry, is proud to announce the Color Pigments Manufacturers Association (CPMA) as its newest member. Based in Arlington, Virginia, and founded in 1925, CPMA is the only U.S trade association representing color pigments manufacturers, intermediate suppliers, distributor companies, and service providers.

"We are proud to welcome CPMA as the newest member of the VSC," said Jay Thomas, Executive Director of the VSC. "CPMA brings nearly a century of experience in the color pigments sector to the VSC and will be a valuable resource for our members as we work to improve sustainability throughout the value chain."

"We are excited to be part of the Vinyl Sustainability Council, where we can engage in impactful and productive dialogues with key stakeholders in the value chain and share our expertise on color pigments to help promote sustainability principles, innovation and solutions in North America," said David Wawer, Executive Director of the CPMA.

CPMA's sustainability initiative aims to collaborate with important partners in the value chain, such as the Vinyl Sustainability Council, to promote and facilitate sustainable color solutions for the future. CPMA is the organization to join the VSC in 2024, following fifteen new members in 2023.

About the Vinyl Sustainability Council

The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC), founded in 2016 in partnership with the Vinyl Institute, is a collaborative platform for companies, organizations, and other industry stakeholders to come together to advance the U.S. vinyl industry's contribution to sustainable development. Through its +Vantage Vinyl® verification program, the VSC aims to drive continuous improvement across all three aspects of sustainability – environmental, social, and economic performance. For more information, please visit https://vantagevinyl.com/.

About the Color Pigments Manufacturers Association

The Color Pigments Manufacturers Association is the only U.S-based trade association proudly serving the color pigments sector since 1925. Representing color pigments producers, processors, converters and plastic masterbatch companies, CPMA serves as the industry voice on matters pertaining to the environment, health and safety. CPMA promotes the use of good science in public policy, offers critical regulatory guidance and delivers expert value chain insights customized for the industry and its diverse markets in North America. Through CPMA's sustainability initiative, CPMA works with the value chain to promote sustainable color solutions across the color industry.

