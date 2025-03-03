Color, Puzzle and Play! New Interactive Coloring Book Celebrates Dogs of All Breeds

Pet portrait artist Lynne Katsafouros Friedman brings her love for dogs to life in her new coloring and activity book for all ages

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celebrated pet portrait artist and author Lynne Katsafouros Friedman has released her latest children's book starring Tootsie the Parti-Poodle. After overcoming bullying in her last adventure, "Tootsie Takes on Bullies," Tootsie introduces readers to all her friends in "Games With Tootsie's Pals."

Known for her pet portraits, which have been featured in publications such as "The New York Times" and "Good Dog Magazine," Friedman uses her creative voice to inspire the creativity of others. The interactive coloring book combines fun puzzles with illustrations of Tootsie's Pals who are dogs of all different breeds and sizes. Made for creative minds of all ages, this book offers a playful and relaxing experience, encouraging readers to explore their artistic side while enjoying brain-teasing games.

"My love for dogs comes from having 25 dogs over the course of my life," Friedman explained. "They all had different personalities and characteristics. Tootsie's friends help show readers how every dog and every breed can be a loving companion, but they are all unique in their own way, and their unique traits should be considered before bringing a new dog into your family."

Each coloring page introduces readers to one of Tootsie's pals and provides fun facts about their breed and where in the world that breed originated. The book also includes memory and matching games, word searches, and more.

"I want readers to have fun and express their creativity," Friedman said, "but I also want them to learn a little something along the way. With 10 different breeds featured, there are plenty of fun facts to learn and adorable dogs to meet!"

Friedman plans to continue Tootsie's adventures in future books.

"Games With Tootsie's Pals"

By Lynne Katsafouros Friedman

ISBN: 9781665761666 (softcover)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Lynne Katsafouros Friedman is a celebrated artist known for her pet portraits, praised by two former U.S. Presidents and other prominent figures. Her work has been featured in "The New York Times," "Hello Magazine," and "Good Dog Magazine," among others, and showcased on CBS and ABC's "Live with Regis and Kathie Lee." Her portraits have been exhibited at the White House, a Presidential library, and Duke University. Friedman has recently expanded her talents to include writing. To learn more, please visit https://www.tootsieonline.com/.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Ashley Fletcher

[email protected]

Media Contact

Ashley Fletcher, LAVIDGE, 4809982600, [email protected]

SOURCE LAVIDGE