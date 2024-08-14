Colorado ABLE Celebrates National ABLE Savings Day Today

Colorado ABLE provides a diverse menu of tax-advantaged savings plans to help persons with disabilities save for their futures and promote independence while protecting their eligibility for public assistance programs.
Denver, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Colorado ABLE, a tax-advantaged savings program for people living with disabilities, joins ABLE programs around the country to mark ten years of financial empowerment to the disability community by celebrating National ABLE Savings Day today.
While earnings on the investments in ABLE accounts grow state and federal tax-free and are never taxed when used for qualified disability expenses, Colorado ABLE was enhanced in 2022, adding a dollar-for-dollar Colorado State tax deduction for contributions, and eliminating the so-called Medicaid clawback on unused savings.
Colorado's college savings experts, CollegeInvest, administers the Colorado ABLE program.
"We are proud to provide enhanced saving opportunities to Coloradoans who experience disability," said Angela Baier, chief executive officer for CollegeInvest. "Colorado was one of the first states to prioritize greater opportunities for our neighbors with disabilities with added tax savings for contributions to Colorado ABLE accounts. Fostering financial wellness and independence, especially for those who need some additional support, is just one more thing that makes Colorado great."
The Stephen Beck, Jr. Achieving a Better Life Experience Act (ABLE Act) was enacted in 2014 to provide savings opportunities to individuals with qualified disabilities and their families to save for the future while protecting eligibility for public benefits. Colorado ABLE was launched in 2017, giving Coloradoans with disabilities the opportunity to save and invest for their future and build financial wellness. These accounts help save money needed to pay for the added expenses that come with having a disability.
To learn more about Colorado ABLE, go to http://www.coloradoable.org or call (303) 376-8833.
About Colorado ABLE
Colorado ABLE (Coloradans Achieving a Better Life Experience) is Colorado's savings program for people living with disabilities. A not-for-profit agency within the Colorado Department of High Education that receives no taxpayer funding, Colorado ABLE provides a diverse menu of tax-advantaged savings plans to help persons with disabilities save for their futures and promote independence while protecting their eligibility for public assistance programs. Colorado ABLE currently has 3,190 active accounts and $34 million in Assets Under Management. Learn more at http://www.coloradoable.org or call (303) 376-8833.
