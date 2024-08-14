Colorado ABLE Celebrates National ABLE Savings Day Today

"We are proud to provide enhanced saving opportunities to Coloradoans who experience disability. Fostering financial wellness and independence, especially for those who need some additional support, is just one more thing that makes Colorado great." Angela Baier Post this

Colorado's college savings experts, CollegeInvest, administers the Colorado ABLE program.

"We are proud to provide enhanced saving opportunities to Coloradoans who experience disability," said Angela Baier, chief executive officer for CollegeInvest. "Colorado was one of the first states to prioritize greater opportunities for our neighbors with disabilities with added tax savings for contributions to Colorado ABLE accounts. Fostering financial wellness and independence, especially for those who need some additional support, is just one more thing that makes Colorado great."

The Stephen Beck, Jr. Achieving a Better Life Experience Act (ABLE Act) was enacted in 2014 to provide savings opportunities to individuals with qualified disabilities and their families to save for the future while protecting eligibility for public benefits. Colorado ABLE was launched in 2017, giving Coloradoans with disabilities the opportunity to save and invest for their future and build financial wellness. These accounts help save money needed to pay for the added expenses that come with having a disability.

To learn more about Colorado ABLE, go to http://www.coloradoable.org or call (303) 376-8833.

About Colorado ABLE

Colorado ABLE (Coloradans Achieving a Better Life Experience) is Colorado's savings program for people living with disabilities. A not-for-profit agency within the Colorado Department of High Education that receives no taxpayer funding, Colorado ABLE provides a diverse menu of tax-advantaged savings plans to help persons with disabilities save for their futures and promote independence while protecting their eligibility for public assistance programs. Colorado ABLE currently has 3,190 active accounts and $34 million in Assets Under Management. Learn more at http://www.coloradoable.org or call (303) 376-8833.

Media Contact

Susan Hagar, Colorado ABLE, 720 935 1777, [email protected], www.coloradoable.org

Mike Blake, Colorado ABLE, 303 376 8809, [email protected], www.coloradoable.org

SOURCE Colorado ABLE