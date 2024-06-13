Colorado-Based East West Hospitality Introduces 'Peak Pursuits,' Bucket-List Experiences and Iconic Adventures in America's Mountain West

"We're confident that Peak Pursuits will enhance the experience of East West Hospitality with our guests and create unforgettable mountain vacations for everyone." Post this

"Ahead of the upcoming travel season, we saw an opportunity to elevate the guest experience at our popular destinations by offering personalized approaches to vacation planning," said Colleen Weiss-Hanen, President and Chief Executive Officer, East West Hospitality. "With Peak Pursuits, we are delighted to make our local teams' first-person insights and connections available to guests at our properties in Snowmass, Beaver Creek, Vail, and Tahoe by providing them with informed recommendations for all interests and guests. We're confident that Peak Pursuits will enhance the experience of East West Hospitality with our guests and create unforgettable mountain vacations for everyone."

Peak Pursuits custom vacation itineraries are available to guests booking East West Hospitality properties in Snowmass (Havens, One Snowmass, Lumin, Capitol Peak, Electric Pass Lodge, Hayden Lodge), Beaver Creek (The Charter, Riverfront Lodge, Riverfront Townhomes, One Riverfront Townhomes, Frontgate Avon), Vail (Lodge at Lionshead, Lodge Tower, Solaris Residences, The Lion, Vail Residence Collection), and Tahoe (Old Greenwood, Village at Northstar). Activities will be priced according to the specific itinerary and party size, with itinerary planning available at no extra charge, courtesy of East West Hospitality's locally-based guest experience team.

Additional customization can include photographers, event planning and more. Examples of these partnerships and warm weather activities by destination can be found below:

To book a stay at one of East West Hospitality's properties or for more information about Peak Pursuits, please visit eastwest.com/peak-pursuits/.

East West Hospitality is a leading hospitality services company that actively manages a $6 billion portfolio of properties, including hotels, resorts, private luxury residences and vacation rentals, along with restaurant, spa, fitness, retail and commercial properties, in the most desirable leisure destinations. The company also provides in-depth asset and financial management services for more than 100 homeowner associations at high-end residential communities.

With more than 35 years of experience managing hotels, resorts and private residences, East West Hospitality's vacation rental, resort operations and asset management services are unparalleled. The company supports more than 1,000 vacation rental residences with boots-on-the-ground teams in every location, enhanced by the 7 days a week call center providing personal assistance and destination expertise to guests.

Decades of experience managing hotels, resorts, vacation rentals and iconic private residences have earned East West Hospitality its reputation among guests and property owners as one of the most trusted names in the hospitality industry.

East West Hospitality was named the Vail Valley's "Business of the Year" in 2018 by the Vail Valley Partnership, Colorado's "Best Property Management Company" by ColoradoBIZ Magazine and honored as one of the "Top 50 Best Places to Work in 2019" by Outside Magazine.

For more information about East West Hospitality, please visit eastwest.com or call 970-763-7126.

