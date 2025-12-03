Colorado Climate Week to Spotlight Innovation, Resilience, and Collaboration Across the State's Economy

"Colorado Climate Week celebrates the ingenuity and collaboration that define our state," said Laura Hickernell, Executive Director of the Colorado Cleantech Foundation. Post this

"Colorado Climate Week celebrates the ingenuity and collaboration that define our state," said Laura Hickernell, Executive Director of the Colorado Cleantech Foundation. "Colorado is home to one of the most diverse climate solutions ecosystems in the country, innovators are working together to tackle climate challenges in ways that drive economic growth and help communities thrive."

"In Colorado, we understand that responding to climate change is an economic imperative. Our ability to lead in clean energy and climate innovation is critical to keep Colorado's economy strong, competitive, and resilient. Colorado Climate Week showcases what sets our state apart: bold ideas, our collaborative spirit, and our shared commitment to turning innovation into jobs and long-term economic opportunity," said Eve Lieberman, Executive Director of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT). "We're proud to support this effort through the Colorado Tech Hub grant, bringing together innovators from every corner of the state to demonstrate what climate and economic leadership looks like in practice."

Colorado Climate Week will feature panels, forums, and community events convening leaders from across Colorado to discuss the future of energy resilience, and innovative solutions to protect our beautiful landscapes. Programming will explore how organizations across sectors are working together to strengthen the state's energy systems, advance technology adoption, and expand opportunity across both rural and urban communities.

"We've seen firsthand how powerful it is when local partners embrace the Climate Week model," said Evan Hynes, CEO of Climatebase. "Colorado's unique position—with its world-class research institutions, diverse industries, and commitment to both rural and urban communities—makes it an ideal hub for demonstrating what climate leadership looks like in practice. We're excited to support Colorado Cleantech in bringing this vision to life."

By partnering with the Climate Week Network, which supports Climate Weeks in 20+ cities worldwide Colorado Climate Week will be supported by infrastructure, resources, and amplification to drive climate action at scale.

Event location details and programming will be announced in January 2026. For updates and to learn more about partnership and sponsorship opportunities, visit https://coclimateweek.com/.

ABOUT COLORADO CLEANTECH

Colorado Cleantech's mission is to catalyze the commercialization, adoption, and scale-up of technologies that cut emissions, increase energy reliability, and drive economic growth across the Mountain West. Founded in 2008 as the Colorado Cleantech Industry Association, Colorado Cleantech has grown into a regional innovation hub that accelerates the deployment and adoption of transformative technologies—from grid-scale storage and low-carbon fuels to geothermal, hydrogen, and industry electrification. Its 501(c)(3) arm, the Colorado Cleantech Foundation, serves as the organization's educational and workforce development center, running talent and professional development programs that build tomorrow's energy workforce.

ABOUT CLIMATEBASE AND THE CLIMATE WEEK NETWORK

Climatebase is a platform connecting 150,000+ climate professionals, 10,000+ organizations, and 1M+ annual visitors to accelerate climate solutions. Through the Climate Week Network, Climatebase provides infrastructure, resources, and amplification to help cities worldwide launch and scale grassroots climate gatherings. The network launched in September 2025 with 20+ cities and supports local organizers with calendar technology, playbooks, sponsor networks, and shared promotion—enabling communities to drive climate action locally while building momentum globally. Learn more at https://climateweeknetwork.org/

Media Contact

Diana Kaul, R&D B2B Branding, Marketing, Comms, 1 (303) 332-4252, [email protected], https://www.rdb2bmarketing.com/

Laura Hickernell, Colorado Cleantech Foundation, 1 (215) 482-2300, [email protected], https://coloradocleantech.com/

SOURCE Colorado Cleantech Foundation