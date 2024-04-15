Colorado Commercial Welcomes Veteran Broker Jerry Chilson

Colorado Commercial is pleased to announce that Jerry Chilson, a seasoned Commercial Real Estate Broker with a remarkable track record, is joining our esteemed team effective immediately.

FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Colorado Commercial is pleased to announce that Jerry Chilson, a seasoned Commercial Real Estate Broker with a remarkable track record, is joining our esteemed team effective immediately.

With a career spanning over two decades, Jerry Chilson brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Colorado Commercial. Specializing in the sale and leasing of retail, office, and industrial properties across Northern Colorado, Jerry has completed more than $40,000,000 in commercial real estate transactions. His comprehensive understanding of the market, coupled with his dedication to client satisfaction, sets him apart as a top-tier professional in the industry.

Clients rave about Jerry's client-centric approach, characterized by active listening, thorough comprehension of their needs, and relentless pursuit of the ideal property match. His commitment to ethics and integrity has earned him not only the trust and respect of his clients but also accolades from peers in the real estate community.

"Jerry's addition to our team signifies a continued commitment to excellence and client-focused service," said Tim Annable, Colorado Commercial's Managing Broker. "His proven track record and dedication to ethical practices align perfectly with our core values, and we are excited to have him on board."

Colorado Commercial is a leading name in the Northern Colorado Commercial Real Estate market, renowned for its client-centric approach, integrity, and commitment to delivering exceptional results. Whether buying, selling, leasing, or investing in commercial properties, Colorado Commercial ensures a stress-free and rewarding experience for every client.

About Colorado Commercial:

Colorado Commercial is a premier Commercial Real Estate brokerage based in Fort Collins, CO, specializing in sales, leasing, investments, and property management across Northern Colorado. With a team of experienced professionals and a client-centric approach, Colorado Commercial is dedicated to helping clients achieve their real estate goals with integrity, transparency, and exceptional service.

Media Contact

Michelle Sandstrom, Colorado Commercial, 1 (469) 770-3104, [email protected], https://colorado-commercial.com

Tim Annable, Colorado Commercial, 1 (970) 673-7744, [email protected], https://colorado-commercial.com

SOURCE Colorado Commercial