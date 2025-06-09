Colorado Connections Academy Celebrates More Than 360 Graduates From Across The State

Attending Colorado Connections Academy allowed me to learn at my own pace, and I love the independence it gave me. Post this

"Colorado Connections Academy sets students up for a bright and successful future by providing them with an individualized education experience and the support of dedicated teachers," said Amy Davis, Colorado Connections Academy's Co-Interim School Leader. "The connections that our teachers, staff and administration form with students is truly meaningful. We work diligently to ensure students' individual needs are met and that every student has the opportunity to thrive."

Bohdan Starke, this year's Valedictorian, shares how Colorado Connections Academy helped prepare him for his future: "Attending Colorado Connections Academy allowed me to learn at my own pace, and I love the independence it gave me." When speaking about his teachers at Colorado Connections Academy, he said, "There were several teachers who went above and beyond and made a difference in my education. They were very encouraging and taught me what it meant to fail and to learn from that failure. Mistakes are welcome, that's the best learning opportunity."

Bohdan has thrived at Colorado Connections Academy since first grade, embracing a unique lifestyle of full-time travel with his family. Thanks to his mother's independent business, Bohdan grew up visiting destinations across the globe like Australia, Mexico, Fiji, and Tasmania. Online schooling has provided the flexibility his family needs for travel but also allowed Bohdan to earn an associate's degree with 60 college credits through Colorado Connections Academy's concurrent enrollment program. As he prepares to enter the workforce, Bohdan is considering a career in the insurance industry while planning to pursue a law degree. In his free time, he enjoys longboarding and ultramarathon running, with a 55K run planned in honor of his father, a retired Navy SEAL.

Colorado Connections Academy serves more than 2,800 students in grades K-12 across the state. The school's students are diverse and come from different backgrounds and educational histories. Some students are academically advanced and struggle in a traditional school setting, while some prefer to learn at their own pace. Other students may be experiencing health challenges or bullying, while others are athletes or performers who require a flexible learning schedule.

Enrollment for the 2025-26 school year is open for grades K-12. Families interested in learning more are encouraged to attend an online information session to learn more, ask questions and discover if virtual school is the right fit for their students. For more information about Colorado Connections Academy or to begin the enrollment process, please call 1-833-591-0251 or visit http://www.ColoradoConnectionsAcademy.com.

