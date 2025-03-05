Colorado Connections Academy Opens Enrollment for the 2025-26 School Year

We work daily to ensure our students are successful both academically and personally, and it is amazing to see that work in action. We know that virtual school may not be the right fit for every student, but for those students who want or need this option, we truly see them thrive. Post this

"Every single person in the Colorado Connections Academy family plays a critical role in the success of our school and online school community," said Kyla Bernstein, K-8 Principal and Co-Interim School Leader at Colorado Connections Academy. "Together, we work daily to ensure our students are successful both academically and personally, and it is amazing to see that work in action. We know that virtual school may not be the right fit for every student, but for those students who want or need this option, we truly see them thrive."

Virtual school is an excellent fit for a variety of students, and each student is unique. Colorado Connections Academy students are diverse and come from different backgrounds and educational histories. Some students are academically advanced and struggle in a traditional school setting, while others prefer to learn at their own pace. Other students may be experiencing health challenges or bullying, while some are athletes or performers who require a flexible learning schedule.

"I train 15 to 17 hours a week, sometimes twice a day. Colorado Connections Academy has given me the flexibility to balance school with my passion for speed skating," said Payten Hutto, a 15-year-old Team USA inline speed skater and Colorado Connections Academy sophomore. "With my flexible schedule, I train and travel for competitions while staying on top of my schoolwork."

Payten is a first-year junior on Team USA and has been a student at Colorado Connections Academy for three years. After years of intense training, she secured a spot on Team USA as the youngest female skater this year.

Colorado Connections Academy is committed to providing a high-quality personalized education to meet each student's needs. Using accessible technology, the school connects parents, teachers and students from home or anywhere there is an internet connection. Students experience a classroom that fully engages them with interactive web tools, student planners, live online classroom sessions, tailored multimedia lessons, teacher support and helpful resources.

Colorado Connections Academy students have regular opportunities to share ideas, compare experiences and have fun learning with their peers through online classroom sessions. Students can also join clubs, field trips, events and other activities throughout the year. The flexible schedule also allows students time to play sports, create art, volunteer or pursue their passions outside the virtual classroom.

Enrollment for the 2025-26 school year is now open for grades K-12. Families interested in learning more are encouraged to attend an online information session to learn more, ask questions and discover if virtual school is the right fit for their students. For more information about Colorado Connections Academy or to begin the enrollment process, please call 1-833-591-0251 or visit http://www.ColoradoConnectionsAcademy.com.

