Colorado Indie Author has #1 Amazon Comedy in 4 Countries

Words On Candy Hearts by Augusta Reilly hits top of the charts
CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When Douglas County author and retired stand-up comic Augusta Reilly published Why I Held Your Hand on Amazon in October of 2020, she was told that, as an Indie author, she could expect to sell about twenty-five copies. "But I shot for five hundred. By the end of the first year, I'd sold just under three thousand." In the meantime, she'd started working on her next novel, Words On Candy Hearts, a comedy about the daughter of a gold digger who gets stuck on an involuntary road trip with the son of a billionaire.
Words was released on Amazon in July of 2022. Within its first six weeks of publication, it had reached #2 on Amazon Kindle's US Comedy charts, where it stayed for a little under two months. "Trevor Noah had a death grip on the #1 spot. I knew I was never going to unseat him, but I was thrilled to spend seven weeks hanging out next door to him. And over the course of the next year, Words bounced in and out of the #1 spot in Absurdist Comedy, so I was very pleased."
When sales in the US started to slow, she decided to try her luck abroad. Days after launching her first international promotion, Words on Candy Hearts hit Kindle Comedy's #1 spot in both Australia and the UK and reached #1 in Absurdist Comedy in Canada. Now, three years after Reilly published her first Indie novel, she has 17,000 readers on Bookbub and over 4,600 Goodreads readers have her books on their 'want to read' list.
Her advice for other writers thinking of taking the Indie route? "Writing is an art, but publishing is a business. And like any other business, you have to spend money to make money. When you're ready to publish, make sure you have an advertising budget set aside. Otherwise, the rumors will prove true and you'll only sell those twenty-five copies everyone warned you about."
Her next comedy, still untitled, will be released in spring of 2024. You can visit Augusta on Instagram at @augustareillyauthor or contact her at [email protected].
