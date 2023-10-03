Colorado Indie Author has #1 Amazon Comedy in 4 Countries

Words on Candy Hearts hit Kindle Comedy's #1 spot in both Australia and the UK and reached #1 in Absurdist Comedy in Canada. Now, three years after Reilly published her first Indie novel, she has 17,000 readers on Bookbub and over 4,600 Goodreads readers have her books on their 'want to read' list. Tweet this

When sales in the US started to slow, she decided to try her luck abroad. Days after launching her first international promotion, Words on Candy Hearts hit Kindle Comedy's #1 spot in both Australia and the UK and reached #1 in Absurdist Comedy in Canada. Now, three years after Reilly published her first Indie novel, she has 17,000 readers on Bookbub and over 4,600 Goodreads readers have her books on their 'want to read' list.

Her advice for other writers thinking of taking the Indie route? "Writing is an art, but publishing is a business. And like any other business, you have to spend money to make money. When you're ready to publish, make sure you have an advertising budget set aside. Otherwise, the rumors will prove true and you'll only sell those twenty-five copies everyone warned you about."

Her next comedy, still untitled, will be released in spring of 2024. You can visit Augusta on Instagram at @augustareillyauthor or contact her at [email protected].

