Colorado Judicial Institute Welcomes New Board Members with mission to Strengthen Public Confidence in Colorado's Judicial System

In an era of polarization and misinformation, it is crucial that we work to ensure the public's confidence in the impartiality and integrity of our courts. Our new board members will provide fresh perspective in sectors that may not be familiar with CJI," said Jeff Rupp, Executive Director of CJI.

Jim Carpenter is the co-founder of Freestone Strategies, a strategic public affairs and communications firm. He has worked in high-level roles for Colorado politicians and in public affairs for National Jewish Health. Carpenter is currently a citizen member of the Colorado Commission on Judicial Discipline. He previously served on the Colorado Supreme Court Nominating Commission and the 18th Judicial District Nominating Commission.

Joe Kennedy brings over 30 years of business development and executive experience within the legal technology vertical, including his current role as Senior Account Executive at Stenograph. He also volunteers with several nonprofit organizations, including Her Justice, Metro Caring, and Project Angel Heart.

Judge Andrew Luxen is a district court judge in the 2nd Judicial District. Previously, he served in various district attorney roles in Denver.

Shawna Seldon McGregor is a public relations executive and founder of Maverick Public Relations. She participates in industry organizations such as the Public Relations Society of America, where she serves on the Colorado chapter's DEI committee, and also the Publicity Club of New York and the Crisis Ready Institute. McGregor also has served on nonprofit boards including Climate Ride and a Colorado-based dog rescue organization called Saving Dobermankind.

CJI's "Member Breakfast" event is scheduled for the morning of June 26 at the Sherman & Howard law firm in downtown Denver. The program will feature a timely discussion of "The Rule of Law and Executive Power" by a panel of constitutional law scholars. (1 CLE). See the full event description at https://bit.ly/CJI-breakfast-2024.

About Colorado Judicial Institute: The Colorado Judicial Institute (CJI) is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan, statewide community organization and 501(c)(3) charity founded in 1979 originally to preserve Colorado's merit selection and retention system for judges. Over the years, CJI's mission and programs have evolved to promote excellence and public trust in Colorado's courts more generally.

