Colorado Press Association Announces Special Event: "An Evening with Dan Harris"

About Dan Harris:

Dan Harris is renowned for his groundbreaking book, 10% Happier, which has sold more than a million copies and is celebrated as a seminal text on the benefits of meditation. After experiencing a nationally televised panic attack on Good Morning America, Harris embarked on a journey of self-discovery. Despite being a lifelong nonbeliever, he explored the realms of spirituality and science, leading to significant personal revelations. He discovered that the incessant voice in his head, once thought to be his greatest asset, was the root of many of his issues. Harris also hosts the top-ranked podcast Ten Percent Happier and has developed a popular meditation app by the same name.

"We're so honored to have Dan join us this year, and his topic could not be more relevant," said Colorado Press Association Board President Linda Shapley. "As more newsrooms struggle to stay open, morale among those of us in this industry is at one of its all-time lows. While Dan's insight won't necessarily solve all our woes, it can be an important tool to help reframe those tough days we all have."

Tim Regan-Porter, CEO of the Colorado Press Association, added, "Dan's tips for managing stress and finding calm are crucial for everyone navigating the chaos of today's fast-paced and polarized world. His insights resonate far beyond journalism, offering valuable lessons for anyone seeking balance in their work and life."

Harris's book provides an approachable introduction to meditation, even converting the most skeptical readers. His insights on taming inner chaos, cultivating empathy, and practicing self-care have resonated widely, making him a pivotal figure in promoting mental well-being.

"An Evening with Dan Harris" is part of Local News Solutions 2024, a larger gathering of local newsrooms and support organizations focused on strengthening local journalism in Colorado. Proceeds from this event will benefit the Colorado Press Association.

Event Highlights:

Talk by Dan Harris : Learn about his journey from a nationally televised panic attack to finding inner peace through meditation.

: Learn about his journey from a nationally televised panic attack to finding inner peace through meditation. Q&A Session: Engage directly with Dan Harris and gain deeper insights into his experiences and techniques.

and gain deeper insights into his experiences and techniques. Book Signing: Have your copy of 10% Happier personally signed by the author.

Ticket Information:

General Public: $55

CPA Convention Attendees: $10

Purchase Tickets Online: https://convention.press/dan-harris

Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to spend an evening with Dan Harris, exploring the power of meditation and learning how to achieve a 10% happier life.

About Colorado Press Association:

Founded in 1878, Colorado Press Association is the champion for Colorado print and online media. CPA is the non-profit trade association representing journalists, investigative reporters and truth seekers throughout the state. We defend the First Amendment and stand for truth and unbiased reporting. We are a collective of more than 150 community newspapers, online news sites and nonprofit news outlets. Membership accesses expertise in state legislative issues, press credentials, education and training, job opportunities, internships and industry news. More information on CPA is available at https://coloradopressassociation.com/

About Local News Solutions 2024:

Local News Solutions 2024 is a premier three-day event held in Northglenn, Colorado, bringing together local newsrooms, funders and community leaders from across Colorado and the U.S. The event features over 60 roundtables, workshops, panels and keynotes focused on reporting, revenue growth, audience expansion and operational excellence. Key components include the Press Forward Colorado Funder Table, the Colorado Media Project Summit, "An Evening with Dan Harris," the 146th Colorado Press Association Convention, and Colorado Press Association Legislative Awards, CPA Better News and Hall of Fame Awards, and the Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition Awards. More information on Local News Solutions 2024 is available at https://convention.press/.

