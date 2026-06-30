Colorado Retina Associates Welcomes Retina Specialist Jesse Smith, MD

Dr. Smith's addition expands access to specialized retinal care for patients throughout Boulder County and the Denver Metro Area.

DENVER, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Colorado Retina Associates is proud to announce that Dr. Jesse Smith, an experienced, board-certified retina specialist and surgeon, has joined their retina practice. Dr. Smith is now scheduling patients at Colorado Retina Associates' Parker, Denver–Cherry Creek, and Lafayette-Boulder locations.

Dr. Smith is a third-generation physician who trained in his home state of Colorado. He earned his medical degree and completed his ophthalmology residency at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, then completed an internal medicine internship at Denver's Saint Joseph's Hospital, followed by an extensive fellowship training in vitreoretinal surgery and disease at Emory Eye Center, one of the top retina programs in the country. He spent the last nine years on faculty at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, caring for patients, training the next generation of eye surgeons, and running clinical research on retinal disease, earning multiple awards along the way.

He treats the full range of retinal conditions: macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, retinal detachment, vein occlusion, macular holes, and epiretinal membranes. Additionally, Dr. Smith has performed more than 35,000 intravitreal injections along with thousands of vitrectomies, Pneumatic Retinopexy's, and ocular laser treatments across UCHealth, Children's Hospital Colorado, Denver Health, and volunteer clinics.

Dr. Smith is an accomplished retinal specialist and active clinical investigator dedicated to advancing the diagnosis and treatment of retinal diseases through innovative clinical research. He has authored numerous peer-reviewed publications on conditions affecting the retina and has presented his research at leading national and international ophthalmology conferences. Recognized for his contributions to the field, Dr. Smith was elected to the Retina Society, a prestigious organization whose membership is reserved for distinguished leaders in vitreoretinal medicine and surgery.

Through his ongoing involvement in research, Dr. Smith works closely with emerging retinal therapies, cutting-edge treatment technologies, and novel approaches to preserving and restoring vision. This commitment allows his patients to gain access to promising new treatment options before they become widely available. Dr. Smith will offer eligible patients access to FDA-approved clinical trials through Colorado Retina Associates' in-house clinical research program, expanding opportunities for patients with a variety of retinal conditions to receive advanced, affordable care close to home.

Dr. Smith is committed to providing personalized care to each patient, treating them as he would want his own family to be treated. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Smith, you can call or text the Colorado Retina office at 303-261-1600, or schedule online here. Dr. Smith also sees Spanish-speaking patients and is available to discuss care in Spanish.

About Colorado Retina Associates

Colorado Retina Associates is the premier retinal care destination for patients throughout the greater Boulder, Denver, and Rocky Mountain Region. Founded in 2006, with six clinic locations and eight surgery centers spanning the state of Colorado, their team of thirteen nationally recognized retina specialists and surgeons has established itself as a distinguished group of physicians, compassionate providers, and key thought leaders in the ophthalmic community.

Media Contact

Kendall Turner, Colorado Retina Associates, 1 (303)261-6100, [email protected], https://www.retinacolorado.com

SOURCE Colorado Retina Associates