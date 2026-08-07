Colorado Retina Welcomes Retina Specialist Dr. Paul Micevych, MD.

Board-certified ophthalmologist and fellowship-trained retina specialist now accepting new patients in Lakewood, Littleton, and Parker–Lone Tree, expanding access to expert care for retinal disease and uveitis across Colorado.

DENVER, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Colorado Retina Associates is thrilled to welcome vitreoretinal surgeon Dr. Paul Micevych to their team this August. He is now accepting patients at their locations throughout the Denver metro area. With Dr. Micevych's expertise, the practice enhances access to timely and specialized retina care, further strengthening its commitment to serve patients and referring eye care providers across the region. He is now accepting new patients in Lakewood, Littleton, and Parker–Lone Tree.

"Vision-threatening retinal diseases often require immediate attention, and adding Dr. Micevych expands our ability to care for patients quickly while bringing an exceptional level of expertise in both vitreoretinal surgery and uveitis, areas of ophthalmology where fellowship-trained specialists are exceptionally rare." – Elesha Burford, COO, Colorado Retina Associates.

Expanding Access to Specialized Retina and Uveitis Care

Dr. Micevych brings specialized fellowship training in both medical and surgical retina, with advanced expertise in uveitis and complex ocular inflammatory disease—an area of subspecialty care not offered by most retina specialists. His experience allows patients with vision-threatening retinal and inflammatory conditions to receive comprehensive, specialized care closer to home.

He also has advanced training in managing complications from prior cataract surgery, including secondary intraocular lens (IOL) replacement using the Yamane technique, a sutureless scleral fixation method that provides excellent visual outcomes for patients without adequate capsular support. Dr. Micevych's expertise expands our ability to serve patients while providing referring doctors with a trusted destination for advanced retinal, uveitis, and complex anterior segment complications.

Comprehensive Care for Retinal Diseases

Dr. Micevych provides medical and surgical treatment for the full spectrum of retinal diseases, including:

"My goal is for every patient to leave their appointment with a clear understanding of their diagnosis and the treatment options available to them," said Dr. Micevych. "When patients understand what's happening with their vision, they can make informed decisions about their care with confidence. Preserving and restoring sight can profoundly impact a person's independence and quality of life, and it's a privilege to help patients through that journey."

National Training, Local Care

Dr. Micevych earned his medical degree from Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude and was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society. He then completed his ophthalmology residency at the University of California, San Francisco before pursuing fellowship training in medical and surgical retina at the internationally recognized John A. Moran Eye Center at the University of Utah. During fellowship, he received numerous honors, including the Heed Fellowship and Fellow of the Year Award.

Additionally, Dr. Micevych remains committed to advancing retinal treatment and care through clinical research. He has authored numerous publications, textbook chapters, and presentations on retinal disease and surgery and believes patients should have access to the newest therapies whenever appropriate.

Outside of medicine, Dr. Micevych enjoys spending time with his wife, daughter, and their husky-shepherd mix. He chose Colorado for its vibrant community and year-round outdoor lifestyle, including access to hiking, cycling, and skiing.

At Colorado Retina Associates, he will offer his patients access to the practice's FDA clinical research program, which includes revolving clinical trials evaluating emerging treatments for AMD, diabetic eye disease, geographic atrophy, inherited retinal diseases, and other retinal conditions. Participation gives qualifying patients access to promising therapies before they become widely available, with study-related care and transportation provided at no cost.

Why Patients Choose Colorado Retina Associates

Since 2006, Colorado Retina Associates has grown into the largest retina-only practice in Colorado, serving patients across the Rocky Mountain region through six Denver Metro clinic locations and eight integrated surgery centers.

The practice's thirteen retina specialists, representing more than 200 years of combined experience, work collaboratively to manage difficult cases, ensuring patients benefit from the collective expertise of one of the country's most experienced retina teams. Patients have access to advanced retinal imaging, state-of-the-art surgical technology, virtual clinical care support, financial counseling services, support groups and resources, clinical research, convenient office locations, and emergency retinal care every day of the year.

Colorado Retina Associates believes retinal care is part of a patient's overall health. Because the retina is one of the few places where blood vessels and nerves can be examined directly, retinal diseases may reveal signs of diabetes, hypertension, autoimmune disease, and other systemic conditions. The practice works closely with their patients' referring doctors to ensure they receive coordinated, comprehensive care.

Patients seeking a retina specialist in Denver, uveitis treatment in Colorado, or advanced care for retinal disease can schedule an appointment with Dr. Micevych by calling or texting Colorado Retina Associates at 303-261-1600 or scheduling online.

Media Contact

Kendall Turner, Colorado Retina Associates, 1 (303)261-6100, [email protected], https://www.retinacolorado.com

SOURCE Colorado Retina Associates