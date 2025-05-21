Colorado Springs' Blackhat Distillery Unveils Duelers Midnight

A Bold New Ultra-Premium American Agave Spirit Aged in French Oak

Colorado Springs, Colo., May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blackhat Distillery, a rising star in the craft spirits scene and maker of award-winning American agave spirits, vodka, whiskey, and coffee liqueur, proudly announces the release of its latest innovation: Duelers Midnight , a barrel-proof premium American agave spirit crafted for bold palates.

As the newest expression in the distillery's acclaimed Duelers line, Duelers Midnight is Blackhat's first barrel-strength agave spirit, bottled at a robust 110 proof. Aged in French oak barrels and finished in used bourbon barrels, it delivers a rich, complex profile featuring notes of caramel, charred oak, and the raw character of imported agave.

"Duelers Midnight is the boldest, most unapologetic agave spirit we've ever released," said Joe Koscove, Founder and Owner of Blackhat Distillery. "We're excited for enthusiasts, retailers, and restaurateurs to experience it. I fully expect it to gain traction rapidly with thousands of new fans and retail placements by the end of 2025."

The launch comes on the heels of major recent investments in Blackhat Distillery's $10 million facility in Colorado Springs. Outfitted with cutting-edge distillation technology, including a 1,000-gallon hybrid pot still and a high-capacity bottling line capable of producing 600 bottles per hour (up to 1,100 cases per day), the facility positions the company for national and international growth. The facility can be enjoyed by every spirit enthusiast across the globe through the company's customized distillery tours.

"We've built one of the most advanced privately owned stills in the western U.S.," added Koscove. "This is just the beginning as we are consistently adding to the production capability of our facility. Our goal is to make Blackhat's portfolio available to consumers across North America and beyond by 2026."

Retailers interested in carrying Duelers Midnight or other Blackhat products can connect here. Consumers eager to try Blackhat's spirits at home can purchase the full lineup online.

Among Blackhat's growing successes with consumers is its Lebowski's Kool Luah, a coffee liqueur launched in 2024 that has already sold over 35,000 bottles and earned critical acclaim in beverage media nationwide.

To learn more about Blackhat Distillery and explore its expanding line of handcrafted spirits, visit https://blackhatdistillery.com/

