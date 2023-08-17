Colorado State University Student Receives SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

The SBB Research Group Foundation has named Alissa Morgan a STEM Scholarship recipient

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SBB Research Group Foundation named Alissa Morgan a recipient of its STEM scholarship. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Alissa Morgan, a junior, studies Computer Science with a concentration in Network and Security at Colorado State University. While at Colorado State, Morgan founded and served as the team captain for Girl Power, the first all-female robotics team to win a Botball Championship. She also co-founded the Noble Community STEM Mentorship Program, which has grown to teach over 250 elementary students and train 15 mentors.

"We are so proud to award this scholarship to students like Alissa, who embodies not only a passion for STEM but dedication to extending STEM education to others," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation's STEM scholarship, please visit http://www.sbbscholarship.org.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies.

