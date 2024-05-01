ColorCraft Celebrates Entering its 25th Year in Business with Launch of Event Management Scholarship

ColorCraft, celebrating its 25th year in business, announces "The ColorCraft Event Management Scholarship" at UCF's Rosen School of Hospitality Management, reflecting its commitment to education and industry leadership.

ORLANDO, Fla., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ColorCraft, an Orlando-based trade show exhibit design and fabrication company, is thrilled to announce the commencement of its 25th year in business. Since its inception, ColorCraft has consistently demonstrated innovation and excellence within the industry, providing exceptional solutions to clients on a global scale.

In commemoration of this significant milestone, ColorCraft is proud to introduce "The ColorCraft Event Management Scholarship" at the Rosen School of Hospitality Management at the University of Central Florida (UCF). This annual scholarship, valued at $10,000, aims to support and empower aspiring students pursuing careers in event management.

"As we enter our 25th year in operation, we reflect on the rocket ride that ColorCraft has been privileged to experience," remarked Doug Hughes, Founder and CEO of ColorCraft. "It is with great honor that we contribute to our community, and support the development of future industry leaders through The ColorCraft Event Management Scholarship."

The scholarship fund underscores ColorCraft's dedication to supporting education and professional development within the event management sectors. By providing financial assistance to deserving students at the prestigious Rosen School of Hospitality Management, ColorCraft aims to inspire and nurture future trailblazers in the industry.

"Reflecting on ColorCraft's journey, we're exceptionally grateful for the opportunities we've had to serve our clients and contribute to the industry," stated Davis Hughes, ColorCraft's VP of Sales. "We're excited to embark on this next chapter, and empower the next generation of industry leaders through the launch of The ColorCraft Event Management Scholarship."

About ColorCraft:

ColorCraft is a full-service exhibit agency with facilities in Orlando, Chicago, and Las Vegas, facilitating on-site support both nationally and internationally. ColorCraft offers 3D Design & Custom Fabrication for Custom Trade Show Booths/Rentals, Corporate Interiors, Themed Environments, and Mobile Marketing Campaign services, with a portfolio including numerous Fortune 500 companies.

