ColorCraft Relocates Orlando Headquarters to Accommodate Growth

Our new facility supports our expanding team, while it also enables us to undertake a greater number of projects simultaneously, and significantly increases our manufacturing and fabrication capacity.

The move comes after ColorCraft had previously relocated its Orlando headquarters in 2021. The new ColorCraft headquarters, a 100,000 square foot facility, is located just a few minutes from the Orange County Convention Center, facilitating support of clients that are exhibiting in Orlando.

"Celebrating our expansion into this larger space marks a significant milestone for our team, and speaks volumes about the continuous growth we're experiencing. This move not only reflects our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our clients but also underscores our dedication to providing unparalleled service and innovative solutions," commented Davis Hughes, ColorCraft's VP of Sales. "We're excited to embark on this new chapter, equipped with more resources and space to further elevate the experiences we create for our clients," Hughes continued.

ColorCraft is a full-service exhibit agency, driven by over 30 years of experience in the trade show industry. ColorCraft maintains facilities in Orlando, Chicago, and Las Vegas, facilitating on-site support in these three major trade show destinations, as well as internationally.

ColorCraft offers 3D Design & Custom Fabrication/Rentals for Trade Show Booths, Corporate Interiors, Themed Environments, and Mobile Marketing Campaign services, with a portfolio including several Fortune 500 companies.

