ColorCraft Welcomes Brian Bailey as Senior Sales Executive

ColorCraft, an Orlando-based trade show exhibit design and fabrication company, is excited to welcome Brian Bailey as a Senior Sales Executive.

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ColorCraft, an Orlando-based trade show exhibit design and fabrication company, is excited to welcome Brian Bailey as a Senior Sales Executive.

Bailey brings over 20 years of expertise in trade show exhibit design and sales to his role as Senior Sales Executive at ColorCraft. In this position, he will focus on cultivating and maintaining relationships with both new and existing clients. With a background that includes trade show exhibit project management and fabrication, Bailey offers a well-rounded perspective, enabling him to guide clients seamlessly through exhibit layout and design decisions.

"Starting at ColorCraft feels like stepping into a world of creativity and endless possibility, where every project is a chance to make something vibrant and meaningful for our clients," commented Bailey. "I'm excited to bring my experience to the team and help our clients achieve their vision in ways that exceed their expectations," Bailey continued.

Davis Hughes, ColorCraft's VP of Sales, commented "We're excited to welcome Brian to the ColorCraft team. His depth of experience in the trade show industry and his dedication to client success align perfectly with our mission. We're confident he'll make an immediate impact, helping us continue to deliver exceptional results for our clients."

Brian will be based in Southern California, focusing on new business development and supporting ColorCraft's West Coast clients.

About ColorCraft:

ColorCraft is a full-service exhibit agency, driven by over 30 years of experience in the trade show industry. ColorCraft maintains facilities in Orlando, Chicago, and Las Vegas, facilitating on-site support both nationally and internationally.

ColorCraft offers 3D Design & Custom Fabrication for Custom Trade Show Booths/Rentals, Corporate Interiors, Themed Environments, and Mobile Marketing Campaign services, with a portfolio including several Fortune 500 companies.

Media Contact

Joe Aquila, ColorCraft, 3213002182, [email protected], https://colorcraft3d.com/

SOURCE ColorCraft