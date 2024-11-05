ColorCraft Welcomes David Walker as Vice President of Operations

Together, we'll continue to build on ColorCraft's success, delivering exceptional solutions for our clients while pushing the boundaries of what's possible on the show floor. Post this

"I am excited to have joined ColorCraft, and look forward to being part of this growing, award-winning company for many years. The opportunity to collaborate with such a dynamic, talented team is invigorating. Together, we'll continue to build on ColorCraft's success, delivering exceptional solutions for our clients while pushing the boundaries of what's possible on the show floor," commented Walker.

David Walker will work alongside ColorCraft's production and fabrication staff at their Orlando headquarters.

About ColorCraft:

ColorCraft is a full-service exhibit agency, driven by over 30 years of experience in the trade show industry. ColorCraft maintains facilities in Orlando, Chicago, and Las Vegas, facilitating on-site support both nationally and internationally.

ColorCraft offers 3D Design & Custom Fabrication for Custom Trade Show Booths/Rentals, Corporate Interiors, Themed Environments, and Mobile Marketing Campaign services, with a portfolio including several Fortune 500 companies.

