ColorCraft Welcomes Jason Cornatzer as Senior Sales Executive

ORLANDO, Fla., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ColorCraft, an Orlando-based trade show exhibit design and fabrication company, is excited to welcome Jason Cornatzer as a Senior Sales Executive.

Cornatzer is a veteran Sales Executive with 20 years of trade show exhibit design and sales experience. As a Senior Sales Executive, Cornatzer will be responsible for building and managing relationships with new and existing ColorCraft clients, while leveraging his past experience on the design side to effectively advise clients on exhibit layout and design elements.

"I'm thrilled to join the ColorCraft team. The unique atmosphere and lively energy here stand out, promoting a sense of teamwork and creativity. It's this setting that inspires our common drive for excellence, and I'm eager to contribute to our collective success", commented Cornatzer.

Jason will work alongside ColorCraft's team at their Orlando, Florida headquarters.

About ColorCraft:

ColorCraft is a full-service exhibit agency, driven by over 30 years of experience in the trade show industry. ColorCraft maintains facilities in Orlando, Chicago, and Las Vegas, facilitating on-site support both nationally and internationally.

ColorCraft offers 3D Design & Custom Fabrication for Custom Trade Show Booths/Rentals, Corporate Interiors, Themed Environments, and Mobile Marketing Campaign services, with a portfolio including several Fortune 500 companies.

