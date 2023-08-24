ColorCraft Welcomes Natasha Khan as Senior National Account Manager

ColorCraft, an Orlando-based trade show exhibit design and fabrication company, welcomes Natasha Khan as Senior National Account Manager.

ORLANDO, Fla. , Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ColorCraft, an Orlando-based trade show exhibit design and fabrication company, is excited to announce the addition of Natasha Khan as Senior National Account Manager.

Khan is a veteran Sales Executive with 20 years of business development experience in the trade-show industry. As Senior National Account Manager, Khan will be responsible for establishing, building, and managing relationships with ColorCraft's trade show exhibit clients.

Khan had previously worked for ColorCraft before departing early into the COVID-19 pandemic, during which time she worked as an account executive in the synthetic materials industry.

"I am so excited to be back working alongside some of the most talented people I have ever been privileged to work with," commented Khan. "You know you work for a great company when you feel at home," Khan continued.

Khan will work alongside ColorCraft's production and fabrication staff at their Orlando headquarters.

About ColorCraft:

ColorCraft is a full-service exhibit agency, driven by over 30 years of experience in the trade show industry. ColorCraft maintains facilities in Orlando, Chicago, and Las Vegas, facilitating on-site support both nationally and internationally.

ColorCraft offers 3D Design & Custom Fabrication for Custom Trade Show Booths/Rentals, Corporate Interiors, Themed Environments, and Mobile Marketing Campaign services, with a portfolio including several Fortune 500 companies.

Media Contact

Joe Aquila, ColorCraft, (800) 973-8007, [email protected], https://colorcraft3d.com/

SOURCE ColorCraft