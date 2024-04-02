ColorCraft Welcomes Santiago Norena as a Design Engineer

ColorCraft, an Orlando-based trade show exhibit design and fabrication company, is excited to welcome Santiago Norena as a Design Engineer.

ORLANDO, Fla., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ColorCraft, an Orlando-based trade show exhibit design and fabrication company, is excited to welcome Santiago Norena as a Design Engineer.

Norena is a recent graduate with a degree in Architecture. As a Design Engineer, Norena will be responsible for assisting the ColorCraft design team in developing trade show exhibit layouts and renderings.

"I'm excited to start my professional journey with this amazing company, and I would like to thank everybody for the warm welcome. From me, you can expect quality outputs and a commitment to continued learning. I am confident that my architectural design skills will be a great asset in helping the team collectively reach our goals," commented Norena. "Thank you, ColorCraft family, for the opportunity you have given me, and for the trust in my abilities. I am looking forward to doing some great work together" Norena continued.

Norena will work alongside ColorCraft's team at their Orlando, Florida headquarters.

About ColorCraft:

ColorCraft is a full-service exhibit agency, driven by over 30 years of experience in the trade show industry. ColorCraft maintains facilities in Orlando, Chicago, and Las Vegas, facilitating on-site support both nationally and internationally.

ColorCraft offers 3D Design & Custom Fabrication for Custom Trade Show Booths/Rentals, Corporate Interiors, Themed Environments, and Mobile Marketing Campaign services, with a portfolio including several Fortune 500 companies.

