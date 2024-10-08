ColorCraft Welcomes Summer Qu as New Corporate Controller

ColorCraft, an Orlando-based trade show exhibit design and fabrication company, is excited to welcome Summer Qu as Corporate Controller.

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ColorCraft, an Orlando-based trade show exhibit design and fabrication company, is excited to welcome Summer Qu as Corporate Controller.

Summer Qu is an accomplished accounting professional with over 10 years of experience spanning the themed entertainment and product and services industries. In her new role, Summer will oversee ColorCraft's corporate accounting functions, focusing on financial accuracy, compliance, and procedural improvements. She brings a wealth of expertise, with experience in project-based accounting, accounting process development, inter-company transactions, and auditing, and will drive efficiencies that support ColorCraft's continued growth and operational excellence.

"I'm thrilled to join the ColorCraft team and bring my experience in corporate accounting to such a creative and dynamic industry. Having exhibited at trade shows myself, I'm excited to now contribute to the financial operations behind the design and fabrication process, supporting the team in delivering exceptional exhibits that bring brands to life on the show floor" commented Summer.

Summer Qu will work alongside ColorCraft's production and fabrication staff at their Orlando headquarters.

About ColorCraft:

ColorCraft is a full-service exhibit agency, driven by over 30 years of experience in the trade show industry. ColorCraft maintains facilities in Orlando, Chicago, and Las Vegas, facilitating on-site support both nationally and internationally.

ColorCraft offers 3D Design & Custom Fabrication for Custom Trade Show Booths/Rentals, Corporate Interiors, Themed Environments, and Mobile Marketing Campaign services, with a portfolio including several Fortune 500 companies.

