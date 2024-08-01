ColorCraft Welcomes Tim Blaise as Branded Interiors Division President

Orlando-based trade show exhibit design and fabrication company, ColorCraft, welcomes Tim Blaise as President of their Branded Interiors Division.

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ColorCraft, an Orlando-based trade show exhibit design and fabrication company, is excited to announce the addition of Tim Blaise as Division President, Branded Interiors.

Blaise is a seasoned business executive with over 30 years of experience in marketing, finance, and operations within the full-service restaurant industry. In his new role, Blaise will oversee the growth and development of ColorCraft's Branded Interiors division. His focus will be on delivering innovative design solutions, expanding strategic markets, and enhancing client satisfaction through tailored branding initiatives across retail spaces, educational institutions, entertainment venues, and corporate environments.

"I'm excited to join ColorCraft and contribute to the growth of their branded interiors division. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team of creative designers, engineers, and craftsmen to help brands across America create memorable customer experiences" commented Blaise.

Blaise will work alongside ColorCraft's production and fabrication staff at their Orlando headquarters.

About ColorCraft:

ColorCraft is a full-service exhibit agency, driven by over 30 years of experience in the trade show industry. ColorCraft maintains facilities in Orlando, Chicago, and Las Vegas, facilitating on-site support both nationally and internationally.

ColorCraft offers 3D Design & Custom Fabrication for Custom Trade Show Booths/Rentals, Branded Interiors, Themed Environments, and Mobile Marketing Campaign services, with a portfolio including several Fortune 500 companies.

Media Contact

Joe Aquila, ColorCraft, (321) 300-2182, [email protected], https://colorcraft3d.com/

SOURCE ColorCraft