ColorTexturePhotoTours Announces 2026 Photography Workshop Schedule Featuring Costa Rica, Oregon & Washington

A Year of Breathtaking Destinations

The 2026 lineup invites photographers to explore pristine rainforests, rugged coastlines, majestic waterfalls, and serene lakes, with expert guidance every step of the way:

South Pacific Costa Rica Photo Workshop - January 4-10, 2026

Rural landscapes, vibrant rivers, streams, and waterfalls, breathtaking beach sunsets, and tropical wildlife.

Colors of Costa Rica Photo Workshop - February 1-6, 2026

Exotic wildlife, magnificent waterfalls, colorful jungle rivers, gorgeous lakes, and misty cloud forests.

Costa Rica Landscapes Photo Workshop - March 8-13, 2026

Rainforest waterfalls, vibrant rivers, sensational lakes, mystical cloud forests, and tropical flora and fauna.

Pura Vida Costa Rica Photo Workshop - April 12-17, 2026

Spectacular beaches, extraordinary waterfalls, colorful jungle streams, glassy lakes, and stunning tropical sunsets.

Oregon Extravaganza Photo Workshop - May 31 - June 5, 2026

Three of Oregon's Seven Wonders, dramatic sea stacks, incredible sunsets, and beautiful waterfalls and streams.

Palouse Eastern Washington Photo Workshop - June 14-19, 2026

Rolling farmland, Palouse Falls, towering basalt cliffs, limestone bluffs, and sweeping Columbia River overlooks.

Oregon Coast Photo Workshop - July 12-16, 2026

Dramatic seascapes, colorful tide pools, historic lighthouses, and breathtaking sunsets.

Olympic National Park Photo Workshop - August 2-7, 2026

Lush temperate rainforests, incredible sea stacks and waterfalls, crystal-clear lakes, and jagged mountain peaks.

Washington Waterfalls Photo Workshop - September 14-17, 2026

The state's most photogenic waterfalls, alpine lakes, rushing streams, and old-growth forests.

Oregon Fall Colors Photo Workshop - October 25-30, 2026

Fantastic waterfalls, beautiful streams, and old-growth rainforests in the world-famous Columbia River Gorge.

These all-inclusive photography workshops are designed for photographers of all levels, from enthusiastic beginners to seasoned professionals. Each itinerary is thoughtfully structured to maximize creative opportunities, provide hands-on instruction, and offer meaningful cultural and natural experiences, as well.

About Founder Scott Setterberg

Scott Setterberg brings 35 years of experience in landscape and commercial photography to every workshop. His background includes a distinguished career producing high-end still photography campaigns, music videos, and television commercials in Los Angeles, as well as international fine art photography exhibitions. His approachable teaching style is ideal for photographers eager to grow their skills while connecting with extraordinary landscapes.

Why Photographers Choose ColorTexturePhotoTours

These aren't typical photography tours. Instead, they're immersive creative adventures where every detail is carefully planned so participants can focus solely on photography. Every workshop includes:

All-Inclusive Luxury - Award-winning accommodations, gourmet meals, and private, comfortable transportation.

Expert Instruction - Personalized, professional guidance from Scott Setterberg and a licensed local nature guide.

Small Group Size - Limited to six participants for an intimate, hands-on learning experience.

Spectacular Locations - World-class landscapes in Costa Rica and the Pacific Northwest.

Stress-Free Travel - Every logistical detail is handled, from hotels and transportation to meals and excursions.

Participants also gain access to premium gear through Scott's partnerships as an Adorama Affiliate and authorized dealer for NiSi Filters and Explorer Tripods.

What Past Participants are Saying

"I've been back a week from my Costa Rica photography adventure and it was fantastic fun! It was every bit as fabulous as I'd hoped it would be and Scott's easy-going manner, assistance, and sense of humor made everything from food to lush accommodations awesome! Thanks for the marvelous experience." ~ Kathleen C., Washington

"My closest friend and I did four days on the Washington Waterfalls Photo Workshop with professional photographer Scott Setterberg. If you are looking for someone to take a photo tour with, Scott's your guy. He was filled with photography knowledge that has helped me step up my game with new techniques for shooting, composition and processing my photos. We had a great four days with Scott and will do it again!" ~ Fred R., Arizona

Reserve Your Spot Today

Workshops are limited to six participants per tour, and spaces fill quickly. Early registration is strongly encouraged to secure your preferred dates. To explore the full 2026 schedule, view galleries, and register for upcoming workshops, visit www.ColorTexturePhotoTours.com.

About ColorTexturePhotoTours

ColorTexturePhotoTours offers exceptional, all-inclusive photography workshops designed to inspire and elevate photographers of all skill levels. Founded by award-winning photographer Scott Setterberg, the company leads immersive photography workshops in Costa Rica and the Pacific Northwest. Each experience combines world-class locations, expert instruction, small group sizes, and premium amenities. ColorTexturePhotoTours is deeply rooted in the global nature and landscape photography community.

Media Contact:

Scott Setterberg

Founder & CEO

ColorTexturePhotoTours

P.O. Box 5842

Kennewick, Washington 99336

Phone: 310.272.9363

