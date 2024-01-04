Colossal Announces Over $9 Million Raised From Fab Over 40 Competition Benefiting National Breast Cancer Foundation

"THANK YOU for raising this transformational, life-changing gift of over $9 million! With your continued support, you are bringing joy, hope, and help to hundreds of thousands of women and their families. We can't think of anything better." –NBCF Post this

The team at NBCF expressed their gratitude to Colossal: "You all continue to amaze us. THANK YOU for raising this transformational, life-changing gift of over $9 million! With your continued support, you are bringing joy, hope, and help to hundreds of thousands of women and their families. We can't think of anything better. You all are angels."

Colossal is one of the greatest benefactors of the National Breast Cancer Foundation, raising $17,221,770.10 for grants to the organization in two years.

Introducing the 2023 Fab Over 40 Winner: Gina De Simone

Gina De Simone is the personification of being totally fabulous over 40. This licensed psychologist stays thriving at 43 by practicing yoga daily, running marathons, and focusing on inspiring others to be their best selves. "Being over 40 means the best is yet to come! I am the happiest, healthiest, and most confident I have ever been and will never let my age limit me. I am in the best decade of my life," said De Simone, who will flaunt her health and wisdom for the world to see in the pages of NewBeauty Magazine in 2024.

About NewBeauty Magazine

NewBeauty Magazine is "the definitive authority on all things beauty." Since its inception, this extraordinary magazine has established a unique position as the sole publication entirely devoted to beauty. Its aim is to motivate, educate, and assist women in making intelligent, well-informed, and self-assured beauty decisions.

Fab Over 40 is sponsored by TestTube, NewBeauty's editor-curated subscription box, and BeautyPass, an invite-only free membership that provides exclusive offers, gifts, and access to VIP events for its members.

About Colossal

Colossal is a nationally registered professional fundraiser that inspires people to advocate for themselves and those in need. Through online competitions like America's Favorite Pet, Fab Over 40, and Greatest Baker, participants have the opportunity to make their mark while also making a big impact. Colossal competitions serve as fundraising campaigns for DTCare, a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which then grants donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competitions. Learn more at colossal.org.

Media Contact

Anne-Marie Pritchett, Colossal Management, (602) 633-4163, [email protected], Colossal Management

Twitter

SOURCE Colossal Management