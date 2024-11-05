Colossal Celebrates Adventurers and Supports Conservation With Almost $1 Million Raised for the National Park Foundation

"Raising $923,542 for the National Park Foundation is just the beginning. We're not only helping this incredible organization do what they do best—we're giving explorers like Greg a chance to experience them in the most exhilarating way." -Mary Hagen, Colossal CEO Post this

"Winning this competition is a dream come true," said Gedemer. "Exploring and protecting the world's natural wonders has been a big part of my life, and now I get to share my experiences with others while contributing to the preservation of America's most special lands."

Through the Ultimate Explorer competition, Colossal is humbled to support the National Park Foundation, an organization dedicated to protecting over 85 million acres of land and water, preserving history and culture, educating and engaging youth, and connecting people everywhere to the wonder of parks. Since 1967, they have been instrumental in preserving some of America's most treasured places, ensuring they remain unspoiled for future generations.

"Raising $923,542 for the National Park Foundation is just the beginning. We're not only helping this incredible organization do what they do best—we're giving explorers like Greg a chance to experience them in the most exhilarating way. It's like handing them a map and saying, 'Go ahead, make some memories—but leave the place looking like you never even set foot there,'" said Colossal CEO Mary Hagen.

The success of the Ultimate Explorer competition wouldn't be possible without the amazing support of its partners, whose contributions elevated both the adventure and the mission. Colossal is proud to team up with some of the most quintessential brands in outdoor adventure, conservation, and travel. "Together with Winnebago, The Coca-Cola Company, and Nature Valley, we have inspired explorers to chase their wildest dreams while supporting the National Park Foundation's vital work in preserving America's landscapes. Thes partnerships are more than just exciting collaborations—it's a shared commitment to protecting the great outdoors while encouraging explorers to immerse themselves in the beauty of our national parks," added Hagen.

Winnebago: Since 1958, Winnebago has been known as a trusted leader in outdoor lifestyle solutions. The iconic brand has become synonymous for RV and is the most recognizable name in the industry. Winnebago will be providing an adventure-ready RV for the Gedemer's National Park expedition.

The Coca-Cola Company: Originating from a single syrup recipe in 1886, The Coca-Cola Company is now a world-renowned total beverage company with a mission to positively impact people's lives, communities, and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, and sustainable sourcing practices.

Nature Valley: Established in 1973 with the introduction of granola cereal, Nature Valley recognized that life is better when we spend it in nature together. So, they got to work creating the world's first-ever granola bar to help inspire more outdoor adventures. Over 50 years later, Nature Valley offers bars, snacks, and granola that satisfy every craving.

Follow @ultexplorer on Instagram for updates on Gedemer's future adventures. For more information, visit ultexplorer.org.

ABOUT COLOSSAL

Colossal is a nationally registered professional fundraiser that inspires individuals to advocate for themselves and those in need. Through online competitions like Ultimate Explorer, participants have the opportunity to make their mark while also making a big impact. Colossal competitions serve as fundraising campaigns for DTCare, a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which then grants donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competitions. Learn more at colossal.org. Who's Next?

