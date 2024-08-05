Colossal Cuteness: Jessica Alba Presents the Baby of the Year Competition to Benefit Baby2Baby

At Colossal, we believe in the power of community and compassion. We are thrilled to partner with Baby2Baby and Jessica Alba to bring further awareness to such a critical cause. Post this

Jessica Alba is an actress, producer, advocate, bestselling author, Founder of The Honest Company, and a longtime Baby2Baby Board Member. Alba's activism endeavors are extensive, and her passion for social justice, particularly for women and children, makes her the ideal champion for Baby of the Year.

This competition is free to enter. See the website Rules page for further information on eligibility and how the competition is run. Parents who have their little ones compete in Baby of the Year will benefit from an exclusive series of workshops. These workshops will address crucial topics like sleep, nutrition, and practical parenting tips, all offering expert guidance and support.

Baby of the Year is sponsored by:

TWELVElittle crafts high-quality diaper bags thoughtfully designed to support parents through every stage, from newborn to daycare and beyond.

Newton makes top-rated crib mattresses that are breathable, comfortable, washable, and hypoallergenic.

My Primary Care is an affordable healthcare solution that provides virtual acute and primary care, 500+ Free meds, and pet coverage starting at $24.99 /month.

/month. BOB Gear makes jogging strollers and travel systems for thrill-seekers, explorers, and dreamers—family products as rugged as the places people take them.

Britax engineers products that keep kids safe, creating confidence for the road ahead. Car seats, strollers, and travel systems help families enjoy the freedom to keep moving.

In a world full of cuteness, the pursuit is on—who will be crowned Baby of the Year?

To register and for more information about the competition, please visit https://babyoftheyear.org/.

About Colossal:

Colossal is a nationally registered professional fundraiser that inspires people to advocate for themselves and those in need. Through online competitions like Baby of the Year, participants have the opportunity to make their mark while also making a big impact. Colossal competitions serve as fundraising campaigns for DTCare, a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which then grants donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competitions. Learn more at colossal.org. Who's Next?

About Baby2Baby:

Baby2Baby is a national non-profit organization that provides children living in poverty with diapers, formula, clothing, and the basic necessities that every child deserves, serving more than one million children across all 50 states. Led by Co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein, the organization has distributed over 450 million items over the past 13 years to children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs, foster care, hospitals and school districts as well as children who have lost everything in the wake of disaster. The organization's success has been propelled forward by its industry-leading model that is redefining what it means to operate a non-profit with a seamless integration of impact, innovation, and influence, which earned them recognition as the #1 non-profit on Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies List and praise from TIME Magazine as one of 2023's most influential companies. To learn more about Baby2Baby please visit http://www.baby2baby.org.

Media Contact

Anne-Marie Pritchett, Colossal Management, 1+ 602.633.4163, [email protected], Colossal Management

Twitter

SOURCE Colossal Management