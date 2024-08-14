Colossal Is Now Accepting Applications for 2024 Fall Internships

"Colossal is the kind of workplace everyone dreams about—with an inspiring atmosphere, positive energy, growth opportunities, and good people." -Noelle Brandt, SVP Experiences & Collaboration Post this

At Colossal, interns don't just gain experience—they become integral team members dedicated to creating meaningful change, one fundraiser at a time. Opportunities are available in video production, social media, and communications, all in a dynamic team environment where innovation meets impact.

"Colossal is the kind of workplace everyone dreams about—with an inspiring atmosphere, positive energy, growth opportunities, and good people." -Noelle Brandt, SVP Experiences & Collaboration

INTERNSHIP OPPORTUNITIES

Video Production Internship: Immerse yourself in visual storytelling as a video production intern. This role offers a unique opportunity for someone looking to learn new skills, expand their knowledge, and aid in the overall creation of video content for multiple Colossal campaigns.

Social Media Internship: As a social media intern, get ready to bring your creativity and social savvy to Colossal. You will work alongside the marketing team to craft and execute strategies that resonate with different audiences and elevate Colossal's mission. Your fresh ideas will help push the boundaries of online presence.

Communications Internship: The pr/communications intern is a bright, creative, and dedicated individual who is versed in media relations, press release creation, SEO, and multi-channel distribution capabilities. Colossal is looking for an individual who can communicate effectively with different audiences in a clear and concise manner.

HOW TO APPLY FOR A COLOSSAL INTERNSHIP

Ready to take the first step toward an extraordinary career that blends passion, innovation, and philanthropy? Apply today by visiting https://colossal.org/careers. Don't miss your chance to be part of a team that's changing the world — one competition at a time!

ABOUT COLOSSAL

Colossal is a nationally registered professional fundraiser that inspires people to advocate for themselves and those in need. Through online competitions, participants have the opportunity to make their mark while also making a big impact. Colossal competitions serve as fundraising campaigns for DTCare, a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which then grants donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competitions. Who's Next?

Media Contact

Anne Pritchett, Colossal Management, +1 (602) 633-4163, [email protected] , Colossal Management

