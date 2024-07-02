Colossal Launches Face of Horror Competition Benefiting Starlight Foundation | Featuring Kane Hodder

"This year, we're not just raising the dead – we're raising the stakes with not one but two hair-raising paths to victory. And if the $13k prize doesn't send shivers down your spine, a paranormal photoshoot with horror legend Kane Hodder will." –Blake Roberts, Marketing & Development Director Post this

"At Colossal, we're so ecstatic about the Face of Horror competition, we could scream! This year, we're not just raising the dead – we're raising the stakes with not one but two hair-raising paths to victory. And if the $13k prize doesn't send shivers down your spine, a paranormal photoshoot with horror legend Kane Hodder will. So, horror fans, it's time to unleash your inner ghoul and show the world what nightmares are made of," said Blake Roberts, Colossal's Director of Marketing & Development.

PEOPLE'S CHOICE

The Face of Horror will win an unlucky $13k and go head-to-head with Kane Hodder in an epic paranormal experience for a photoshoot to be featured in Rue Morgue magazine.

DIRECTOR'S CHOICE:

Qualifying horror fans can submit their most terrifying screen test to renowned director Craig Singer. He will select two talented creeps for speaking roles in his upcoming horror film, TAT.

THE BIG BAD: KANE HODDER

Horror icon Kane Hodder, best known for his role as Jason Voorhees in the Friday the 13th franchise, will be an integral part of the competition. Competitors will unlock exclusive interviews with the man behind the mask, and the next Face of Horror will join him for a paranormal investigation and a bone-chilling Rue Morgue photoshoot.

A FEATURE IN RUE MORGUE

Rue Morgue, the leading authority for horror aficionados, delves into classic films and gripping interviews. The 2022 Face of Horror Whiskey Tango was chased down at Buffalo Bill's House for her final scene. The reigning Face of Horror, Nell McGee, played the part of the Bride of Frankenstein alongside Mr. Hodder as Frankenstein in separate issues following their wins.

LEARN FROM EXCLUSIVE WORKSHOPS

Competitors will uncover the art of creating terror with haunting workshops led by industry experts such as Bloodhaus Podcast co-hosts Joshua Conkel and Drusilla Adeline, filmmaker/writer Adam Green, and more.

SUPPORTING STARLIGHT CHILDREN'S FOUNDATION

Face of Horror proudly supports Starlight Children's Foundation, which aims to deliver happiness to seriously ill kids and their families through virtual reality experiences, fun hospital wear, and games.

SPONSORED BY GHOST CORPS

Colossal is grateful for the support of the iconic Ghost Corps, which oversees the Ghostbusters media franchise. The organization is generously contributing a VIP tour of its headquarters, a meet and greet with director Jason Reitman, and a photo op with the iconic Ecto-1.

PAST CHAMPIONS

2023 Face of Horror: Nell McGee

Lifelong horror enthusiast and self-taught SFX makeup artist Nell McGee became the Face of Horror in 2023. Hailing from rural Maine and now settled in Georgia, McGee has found a deep-rooted passion for the macabre. She recently cemented her status among horror icons after being featured as the Bride of Frankenstein in Rue Morgue.

2022 Face of Horror: Megan Higby

Megan Higby, known in the burlesque circuit as Whiskey Tango, was named the first-ever Face of Horror in 2022. Whiskey Tango has been devouring horror since the age of four after seeing Gremlins for the first time. She loves to review films and create burlesque performances inspired by iconic horror films and characters.

REGISTER FOR FREE

Join Colossal in celebrating the macabre and discovering the next Face of Horror. Register now and take your shot at becoming a horror legend.

For more information, visit colossal.org/Faceofhorror.

ABOUT COLOSSAL

Colossal is a nationally registered professional fundraiser that inspires people to advocate for themselves and those in need. Through online competitions like Face of Horror, participants have the opportunity to make their mark while also making a big impact. Colossal competitions serve as fundraising campaigns for DTCare, a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which then grants donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competitions. Learn more at colossal.org. Who's Next?

